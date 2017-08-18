Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Tiny Bikini As Younes Bendjima Romance Gets Serious

Kourtney Kardashian is stripping down to a bikini amid reports her relationship with boyfriend Younes Bendjima is getting increasingly serious.

Kourtney posted a stunning photo of herself rocking a black bikini – just the latest of many swimsuit snaps the star has posted to social media recently – during a recent vacation to Egypt with her boyfriend as she posed for the camera while visiting El Gouna in the Red Sea.

Kardashian showed off her incredibly toned figure in the desert as she stood bare foot on the sand.

The reality star didn’t caption the snap of herself in the tiny string bikini, though the image from her time away with Younes, who is 14 years younger than the reality star, came amid reports that their relationship is getting more serious.

Despite reports claiming that Kourtney’s romance with the model isn’t anything serious and barely more than a fling for the mom of three following her relationship drama with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, sources are now claiming that she and Younes have actually now been getting closer in recent days.

As the two have been spotted all around the globe together – before their trip to Egypt they were spotted holding hands in France last month – Us Weekly is reporting that they’re now starting to get increasingly serious and have been spending more time together.

“Younes and Kourtney are great,” a source told the outlet this week. “The relationship is still developing, and it’s getting more serious.”

Kourtney has noticeably been featuring her boyfriend on her social media pages more recently, even posting a photo of herself holding on to his waist as they rode a camel together in front of the pyramids of Giza on August 16.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had previously kept photos of Younes off her Instagram page and has not yet officially commented on their romance in interviews.

Reports claiming that the couple are now becoming increasingly serious – despite their 14-year age gap – comes after an insider alleged last week that Kim Kardashian’s big sister is enjoying having “fun” with her new man.

Bendjima was even spotted hosing down his girlfriend during a trip to the beach at St. Tropez last month where he and Kardashian could be seen laughing and playing together as they enjoyed some time by the ocean.

It was just last week that People reported that Kourtney enjoyed her relationship with the boxer so much because “it’s all fun and play” for her following her dramatic and rocky romance with former boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott.

The site also confirmed that the two have more exotic holidays planned to spend more time together.

“She likes going to exotic places with him,” said an insider of how Kardashian likes to spend her free time with Bendjima.

The source also claimed at the time that the couple was still “not serious,” though that now appears to have changed.

“She is single and having fun,” People’s Kardashian insider continued earlier this month. “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]