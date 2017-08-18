Kevin James Ready For A Rollercoaster Ride With Leah Remini On ‘Kevin Can Wait’

The Kevin Can Wait cast is back to work, and it looks like it’s business as usual. Or maybe business unusual. While Season 1 star Erinn Hayes will not be returning for the second season of the Kevin James comedy, the actor’s former TV wife, King of Queens co-star Leah Remini, is back by his side as a series regular. In addition, Remini’s real life husband, Angelo Pagan, will be a guest star on an upcoming episode of Kevin Can Wait.

Kevin James took to social media to share some on-set photos from the upcoming season of Kevin Can Wait, which will pick up nearly a year after the death of his character’s wife Donna (Hayes). Some Kevin Can Wait fans were shocked to learn that Hayes’ character will be killed off as the show undergoes a creative reset. According to Variety, Kahl revealed Kevin Can Wait will have a nine or ten month time-jump when the show returns so that the TV family will cope with the death of Donna.

James plays retired police officer Kevin Gable on Kevin Can Wait. For the second season of the show, Remini will reprise her Season 1 guest role as Vanessa Cellucci, his former police partner and new boss. It appears that after the death of his wife, Kevin Gable will go back to work with Vanessa Cellucci as he supports his three kids as a single dad.

James captioned a photo of himself and Remini on a rollercoaster, with “Here we go…”

Here we go…

Kevin James also teased a photo of a Kevin Can Wait script, which revealed that the title of the second episode of the season will be “Business Unusual.”

Season two baby… #KevinCanWait

Kevin James is not the only one getting sentimental about his reunion with his longtime King of Queens wife. Remini posted a throwback photo of herself with Kevin James, her husband Angelo and makeup artist Corina Duran-Rabichuk, writing, “More than 10 years later, this crew is still together!”

King of Queens fans may recall that Remini’s husband appeared in two episodes of the long-running CBS comedy. Pagan guest starred in six episodes over the show’ nine-season run, including roles as one of Doug Heffernan’s (James) flirty coworkers in the episode “Do Rico” (2000) and a heckling construction worker in “Deconstructing Carrie” (2005).

Kevin James posted a photo of Angelo working with him on the Kevin Can Wait set.

My honey @therealangelopagan is working on set with us today! @kevincanwaitcbs #setlife

Now all we need is James’ real life wife, Steffiana de la Cruz, who also appeared on four episodes of The King of Queens.

