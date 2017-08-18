V Festival 2017: Hylands Park, Chelmsford And Weston Park, Staffordshire Weather, Traffic, Line-Up, Tickets

The V Festival 2017 will take place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford and Weston Park, Staffordshire on August 19-20. There will be performances on August 18 as well. Various celebrated performers like Pink, Jay-Z, and Ellie Goulding will entertain fans. People are eager to know the weather forecast to ensure uninterrupted entertainment.

Schedule

The Friday schedule for the V Festival 2017 at Hylands Park has Annie Mac, Wilkinson Live, Netsky Live, Riton, and Icarus. Duke Dumont, Disciples, Danny Howard, Mistajam, and Chase and Status will perform at Weston Park on Friday.

Pink will perform at Hylands Park on Saturday. So will Craig David, Jess Glynne, George Ezra, Anne-Marie, and various other performers.

Jay-Z will perform at Weston Park on Saturday. Other performers include Mabel, Raye, Ellie Goulding, Andy Robinson, Giggs.

Jay-Z will perform at Hylands Park on Sunday, and Pink will perform at Weston Park on Sunday.

Weather Forecast

Fans should be pleased to know that nature is not going to spoil the fun for them. Chelmsford will be dry on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the lowest temperature will be 13 degrees and the highest 20 degrees. On Sunday, the sky might get cloudy.

Even though Friday might be wet in Staffordshire, the weekend will be mostly dry. The lowest temperature during the weekend won’t get lower than 11 degrees and the highest will stay at 17 degrees. According to The Sun, no rain is expected until the evening.

Traffic

According to the Birmingham Mail, traffic is expected to be congested over the weekend. The busiest traffic is expected to be on August 18 and 21 during midday when campsites will open and close. More than 70,000 people are expected to travel to Weston Park, Staffordshire.

Commuters have been asked not to follow Sat Nav devices. Instead, they are advised to follow official directional route signs. Highways England has teamed up with V Festival 2017 organizers and Staffordshire Police to run smooth traffic.

David Patmore from Highways England asked festival-goers to plan ahead. The assistant emergency planning officer also asked them to have enough fuel and drinking water, as there could be delays in traffic.

Tickets

Tickets are available on the official website for the V Festival 2017. It will take £189 ($243) for one weekend camping pass and £165 ($212) for weekend tickets without camping. Day tickets are available for £89 ($114).

