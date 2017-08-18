‘Big Brother 19’: Jessica Graf Responds To Cody Nickson’s Announcement That He Plans To Marry Her

Big Brother lovebirds Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are on a temporary relationship vacation—she was sent home from the CBS reality show and he is currently holed up in the jury house—but they already have plans for their reunion when the show wraps later next month.

Cody Nickson made a major announcement during his live chat with Big Brother host Julie Chen after his not-so-surprising eviction on Thursday night. After Nickson told Chen he can’t wait to see his daughter, Paisley, and his new girlfriend Jessica, the Big Brother host asked him if he thinks he’s going to marry Jessica.

“I will,” Cody said, according to E! News. “Sorry, I wasn’t going to say it.”

“Jody” fans went crazy over the premature wedding news, but how did Jessica feel about Cody putting that out there on live TV? Graf took to Instagram to share her reaction to Cody’s marriage “proposal.”

“When your boyfriend tells a casual seven million people he wants to marry you,” Graf wrote. “#fiveweeks #teamjody.”

Shortly after she was sent packing from the Big Brother game last week, Jessica Graf spoke to Us Weekly about her relationship with Cody Nickson, admitting that she has true feelings for him. But when asked if marriage is on the table, Jessica backed off a bit.

“Regarding marriage, let’s take it one step at a time,” Jessica told Us.

“[I] definitely see a relationship forming outside of the house.”

Jessica has already revealed she has plans to take her Big Brother boyfriend and his five-year-old daughter to Disneyland and that they to split their time between Cody’s home in Dallas and her home in Los Angeles.

While Cody and Jessica’s relationship seems to have a shot outside the Big Brother house, fans wonder how this season’s other big showmance, Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, will fare once the show ends next month. On the heels of Cody’s eviction, Elena was sent home in a Double Eviction episode. While her feelings toward Mark seemed back and forth, Elena told Julie Chen she does really like him and is open to “the things the Lord has for me.”

Elena added that she promised Mark she would go on a date with him in Dallas. Maybe they can do a double date with Cody and Jessica.

You can see Cody Nickson’s exit interview with Julie Chen in the Big Brother clip below.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

