Kate Middleton And Prince William Broke Royal Protocol: Why Prince George Should Never Fly With His Father

It appears that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke a few rules when they flew to Germany and Poland last month, on their highly publicized charm offensive. Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, should not have flown with Prince George, third in line to the British throne. Exactly how strict are the royals about this rule, and what other travel protocols do the royals follow?

According to Vogue, there is no “written rule” that does not allow those in close succession to the crown to travel together. Yet, Prince William had to ask the Queen for permission to allow his son to travel with him when they went to Canada. She gave her permission to William, but it is assumed that before their recent Poland and Germany family trip, the Prince had to ask his granny for the same permission.

The Sun spoke to a royal source who explained that the Queen has been lax of late on this particular travel protocol.

“While there is no official rule on this, it is something that the Queen has the final say on.”

This particular policy is not that unusual within companies, as in the past, some air disasters have wiped out entire departments or projects.

According to Conde Nast Traveler, with the exception of the Queen, the royals do have to hold a passport. While they all have to go through customs, they get preferential treatment and are not required to wait in line. The Queen just shows identification and has to give out her name, birthdate and other basic information on her identification.

The royals have “a whole monogramed and color-coded system” for their luggage. What royal watchers will find adorable is that Prince George’s luggage tag is baby blue, while dad, Prince William, has a “W” and a crown on his luggage. No crazy straps or ribbons on their suitcases.

Most times, when the royals travel, they need to bring their own secret liquor stash. The Telegraph writer Gordon Rayner, who had traveled with the Queen on 20 royal tours, reported that when Charles and Camila travel, they bring their favorite adult beverages along. This is not done because they are too selective about the year the wine was bottled, or make of the alcohol, but for the sole purpose of safety.

“Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall sometimes take their own alcohol so there’s no danger of their drinks being spiked. Their police bodyguard will discreetly carry a bag of their drinks – gin and tonic for him and red wine for her.”

When Kate And William were in Germany and Poland, they did partake in the local cuisines and sampled alcohol.

If the royals are traveling to a location where the quality or safety of the food is questionable, bottled water and “large containers of nourishing British foodstuffs will be taken on the trip.”

Rayner explains that the royal family has been known to travel with their own supply of blood! A Royal Navy doctor always travels with the royal family.

“The Queen and the Prince of Wales both travel with their own personal packs of blood following in their convoy wherever they go”

In addition, there must be a bathroom designated for the royals, which doubles as a panic room, should an unforeseen disaster occur.

Obviously, any trip that a member of the royal family should take must be planned ahead of time, and security must always be considered.

It should be noted that British bodyguards travel with the royal family, in addition to secretaries, stylists and nannies.

Although the royals travel with their own photographer, Chris Jackson, they may also even travel with their own artist to paint some of the locations of their trip!

