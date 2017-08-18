‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Tells Nikki She’s Moved Into Nick’s Tack House, Vicky Tackles Hilary

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, August 21, state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) informs Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that she moved into Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) tack house after Victor (Eric Braeden) threw him out. She tells Nikki that she moved in after Victor handed her the key, but she is torn about the awkward situation.

Nikki Is Worried About Faith

Nikki probably approves of Abby’s decision to move into the house, but she also expresses concern about the disarray in the family, with Victor at the center of multiple ongoing conflicts. She expresses concern about Nick and Faith’s (Alyvia Lind) welfare. She is particularly concerned about Faith and the negative effect that the conflict between Nick and Victor could have on her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 21 tease that Faith will eventually find herself caught in the middle of the conflict between her father and her grandfather.

Devon Is Shocked By Neil’s Decision To Give Victoria The Bridge Loan

Y&R spoilers for Monday, August 21, state that Devon (Bryton James) is shocked to learn that Neil (Kristoff St. John) decided to help Victoria (Amelia Heinle) by letting her have the bridge loan. Neil asked in return that Brash & Sassy should resume the DARE campaign and reinstate Lily (Christel Khalil).

Neil agrees to provide Victoria with the bridge loan during the Friday, August 18, episode, when he observes that Victoria looks glum. He asks her why she looks worried and Victoria explains her predicament. Victoria has no choice but to accept the condition that Brash & Sassy should resume the DARE campaign and reinstate Lily.

Devon disapproves of Neil’s action and insists that he should have consulted him before making the decision.

Neil probably regrets his decision after Victoria becomes the subject of a public scandal. The scandal erupted after Hilary (Mishael Morgan) filmed Victoria’s shouting match with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Victoria had seen Cane exiting Ben’s suite and suspected immediately that Ben and Cane were working together.

Hilary aired Victoria’s epic meltdown in which she shouted that she regretted sleeping with Ben. Victoria received a mysterious text message telling her to tune in to The Hillary Hour and was shocked to see herself on TV revealing that she slept with Ben.

Devon’s personal concern about Neil’s decision to give Victoria the loan arises from his fear that the scandal could affect Brash & Sassy negatively and that Victoria’s failure to pay the loan could cause serious financial problems for their company.

Victoria Confronts Hilary

Meanwhile, Victoria decides to confront Hilary about the embarrassing footage. She demands that Hilary take it down from her website. Hilary will likely oblige Victoria because she knows that her mission has already been accomplished. Everyone has seen the footage showing Victoria throwing a tantrum and wondering why she slept with Ben. Taking down the footage will not undo the damage that has already been done.

