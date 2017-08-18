‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Bonnie Freaks Out When Steve Visits Adrienne, Can She Really Fool ‘Patch’?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21 reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will not be prepared for a certain visitor. Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will stop by to visit with Adrienne. Will he realize that something is wrong with his sister? Will he notice the subtle differences and find out that someone is impersonating the breast cancer survivor?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Carolyn Topol Talk, Steve Johnson will pay his sister a visit. It is around the same time that Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) leaves Salem, confessing to Ava’s murder. Even though he sided with Joey that taking responsibility was necessary, he will probably be upset. There is also the tension between Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). Right now, he needs to get Adrienne’s support and advice.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that when Steve shows up, Bonnie will panic. It is one thing to fool Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). However, trying to pass herself off as Adrienne to Steve is going to be a challenge. The two are siblings, so the imposter will have to make sure she puts on the perfect act. Fans are wondering if she will be successful or if Steve will know something is wrong.

Even though Steve is normally an observant man who pays attention to detail, his mind will be on other things. There is conflict with Kayla and he has to repair his relationship with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Not to mention that Joey is on his way to prison for murder. In the Daytime Royalty Online forums, viewers mentioned that Steve might be distracted. This could lead him to brush off any inconsistencies or ignore that Adrienne seems different.

DOOL spoilers also tease that Steve and Tripp will decide to start over. The secrets and lies surrounding Ava’s death prevented them from having a good beginning. Tripp needs parental guidance right now. As for Steve and Kayla, they could focus on building a relationship with Tripp while Joey is paying for his crime.

What do you think is going to happen with Steve “Patch” Johnson and Bonnie Lockhart on DOOL? Will he know that the woman he is talking to is not his sister?

