The end is near for Game of Thrones Season 7 and the show has certainly made sure to address most of the neglected subplots in its history. The upcoming episode “Beyond The Wall” is set to follow Jon Snow and his supergroup as they attempt to catch a wight outside of Eastwatch. However, the most interesting part of their mission could be how Jorah Mormont will interact with the King in the North as well as the infamous Thoros of Myr.

Fans have been wondering about the brief exchange between Jorah and Thoros in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5. The Andal had recognized the Red Priest, who responded that he didn’t feel like himself because he hasn’t been drinking. People who have read George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire were quick to remember that the two have already fought alongside each other in the Siege of Pyke, which took place during the Greyjoy Rebellion.

Thoros of Myr might be depicted as a wine-loving Red Priest with a man bun but the character is actually a legendary warrior who single-handedly defeated the Ironborn at the Siege of Pyke. Jorah Mormont, who was also at the siege, will undoubtedly attempt to reconnect with Thoros as they travel together in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6.

The legendary Thoros of Myr is not the only one Jorah Mormont would be eager to talk to in “Beyond The Wall”. Jon Snow has previously spent plenty of time with his father Jeor Mormont when Jon was still serving for the Night’s Watch.

It is possible that Jorah could talk to the current King in the North about the former Lord Commander then notice that Jon is now in possession of Longclaw. Will Jorah ask Jon to give him the sword that he should have inherited from Jeor in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6?

The Eastwatch group certainly has an interesting dynamic considering the characters have a history with each other. Gendry has already made it clear that he distrusts Thoros of Myr and Beric Dondarrion for selling him off to Melisandre. Hopefully, things will work out for the team despite their differences.

The title of the recently leaked episode has been revealed to be “Beyond The Wall.” Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 will air on HBO on August 20.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]