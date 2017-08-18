Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs’ Breakup Is Reportedly Due To Kristen Stewart?

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ relationship is reportedly over. According to recent reports, Pattinson is seemingly taking stardom lessons from Kristen Stewart and remains busy in Los Angeles.

There are recent reports stating that the Good Time actor is not ready to settle down anytime soon. Pattinson and Twigs are reported to have called off their engagement. According to Life & Style, FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson allegedly want different things when it comes to marriage. While the British singer is reportedly wishing to settle down, Pattinson is busy promoting and enjoying stardom.

The Good Time actor is said to have learned this from his former lover and co-star Kristen Stewart. He is allegedly putting efforts in maintaining the stardom steam he has recently received from his role in Good Time.

“Rob and FKA’s engagement is off. Rob really thought he and FKA would get married, but things have changed. He’s trying to get to a certain level of stardom. R-Pattz feels as though he can learn a lot from K-Stew. And that’s keeping him in LA or on location more than ever.”

He has seemingly already followed footsteps of his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart and wrote a short film titled Fear & Shame. He is also the actor of the short comedy-drama film.

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have always maintained a low-profile, especially when it comes to their romantic relationship. The couple always remained silent and never commented or officially recognized their relationship. Recently, things took a turn and while promoting his new film titled Good Time, Pattinson finally commented on his relationship with Twigs.

During his interview with US radio host Howard Stern, the Remember Me actor revealed that he has been “kind of” engaged to Mercury Prize nominated singer FKA since 2014. However, he was reportedly a bit hesitant when he answered that and added that he is protective about his relationship. The actor admitted that it is already hard for him to keep his relationship private and said that it is frustrating that he is not able to do that.

To add more fuel to the rumors, the Twilight reportedly recently dodged the question about his future ahead with Twigs. During his interview with GQ, when asked if he is going to get married to FKA, the actor just replied, “Eh…”

Moreover, it was reported last week only via sources of E! Online that Perry and Pattinson might have a thing going on. The celebrity friends were spotted dining together at Sunset Tower hotel in Hollywood. The two friends were seen flirting and laughing together the entire time. The eyewitnesses revealed that it looked like Robert and Katy were dating.

The source added that Perry is maintaining that the two are just friends but there was no mention of FKA Twigs the whole time. In addition, the source said that the Twilight actor already feels single and things are not working out between Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs.

Meanwhile, with the success of Good Time, the Twilight actor has established a name far away from his vampire role of Edward Cullen. He will next be seen Damsel, an upcoming western comedy period film directed by David Zellner. He will also be playing the role of Monte in High Life, an upcoming sci-fi adventure drama film written directed by Claire Denis.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]