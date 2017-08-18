Beyonce And JAY-Z Reportedly Closed The Deal On $90 Million LA Mansion

Power couple Beyonce and JAY-Z have reportedly closed the deal to the priciest home sale in Los Angeles.

In a recent report by the Los Angeles Times, it has been alleged that Beyonce and JAY-Z have finally decided to buy their family mansion in L.A.

According to the news outlet, the couple managed to close a deal on a contemporary mansion in Bel Air.

Sources told the news site that Beyonce and JAY-Z shelled out a whopping $90 million for the sleek pad. However, it was alleged that the sale has not yet been listed in the public record.

The multi-million dollar home was developed by Dean McKillen, son of the Irish billionaire and property investor Paddy McKillen. It has been revealed that McKillen initially purchased the property for $15 million.

Although the newly developed estate was never publicly offered for sale, real estate sources revealed that it carried an asking price of $135 million.

It was also noted that once recorded publicly, Beyonce and JAY-Z’s $90-million transaction will be the highest home sale in Los Angeles County this year.

According to reports, it will top Mark Walter’s purchase of David Geffen’s compound in Malibu, which cost $85 million.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's L.A. mansion purchase is a done deal, sources say https://t.co/ymd4FeS3wk pic.twitter.com/7dCyM8WXzs — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 18, 2017

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s newest property boasts six structures with a massive 30,000 square feet of interior space. It also features an additional 10,000 square feet of living space outdoors, including patios and terraces.

The estate holds a 15-car garage and helipad as well as a motor court and an area for staff parking. The luxurious pad also comes complete with facilities, such as spa, a media room, a full basketball court and four outdoor swimming pools.

The hotel-like spread also has separate staff quarters. Security will never be an issue in Beyonce and JAY-Z’s new L.A. mansion as it is equipped with bulletproof glass doors and windows.

As for their Bel Air neighborhood, reports revealed that the Carters will be neighbors with other celebrities, including Salma Hayek and Tom Jones.

It can be recalled that Beyonce and JAY-Z, together with their children, have been residing in fancy hotels and rented estates across L.A. after relocating from New York. The family reportedly leased luxurious pads, including Malibu’s La Villa Contenta and ex-Dodger owner Jamie McCourt’s old house in Holmby Hills.

So far, Beyonce and JAY-Z have yet to confirm the reported purchase of the expensive L.A. mansion.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]