Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo ‘Blown Away’ By Movie That Shows Dinosaurs Interacting With Humans

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are excited about a movie that shows humans and dinosaurs interacting, and it’s not the next addition to the Jurassic Park film franchise.

On Wednesday, Jinger Duggar’s husband took to Twitter to promote a 3D Christian film titled Genesis: Paradise Lost. Jeremy Vuolo seemed to suggest that he Jinger had the opportunity to watch an advance screening of the movie, and he wrote that they were “blown away” by what they saw. The Texas pastor shared a link to a website for the movie, which includes a plea for monetary contributions. The movie has already been completed, but its creators say that they need to raise $350,000 to get it in theaters.

Genesis: Paradise Lost is based the the first book of the Bible, and the movie’s website describes it as “the most powerful Creation film ever produced.” It uses special effects to bring the Biblical creation story to life “verse by verse,” but trailers for the movie include something that the Bible fails to mention: dinosaurs.

A preview for the movie shows various types of dinosaurs flying through the air, roaming around on land, and swimming underwater. One still from the film even depicts Adam petting an Apatosaurus in Garden of Eden.

Dinosaurs aren’t the only creatures in the film that may raise a few eyebrows. During an interview with Secondly magazine, producer Eric Hovind described one of the other animals that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got to see in the movie: a lion-like feline with a mane and stripes. Hovind, who once penned a Creation Today article titled “Why I Love Josh Duggar,” explained that this creature is based on a young earth creationist belief known as “microevolution.” Patheos describes microevolution as the thinking that Noah’s ark didn’t hold a male and female animal from each species; it housed two of every different “kind” of animal. The “creationist scientists” that Hovind consulted with believe in the ark story, and they believe that there were only two big cats on the vessel. They assert that descendants of this male and female pair quickly evolved into different variants of felines after they exited the ark. In other words, the Genesis movie cat has a mane and stripes because it’s supposed to be the common ancestor of lions and tigers.

One well-known creationist whose views influenced Genesis: Paradise Lost is someone Jinger Duggar and her family members have a lot of respect for, Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham. Ham believes that the universe is just 6,000 years old and that dinosaurs and humans co-existed. The Creationist Museum in Kentucky is centered on these controversial beliefs, and the Duggars have toured the facility. As Us Weekly reported in 2014, Jessa shared the below photo of Jinger “walking trails” at the museum. Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, joked that strolling through its botanical gardens was like being in Jurassic Park.

Ken Ham is also the mastermind behind a Noah’s Ark theme park targeted towards Christian fundamentalists. According to the Duggar Family Blog, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo visited the Ark Encounter attraction with the rest of the Duggar clan earlier this year. It’s Ham’s vision of what a real-life Noah’s Ark would look like, and it includes exhibits with dinosaurs.

Some Duggar fans think that the beliefs of Jinger’s husband differ greatly from those of her famous family because he didn’t have a sheltered upbringing. Jinger and her siblings were homeschooled and discouraged from pursuing higher education at secular colleges, but Jeremy Vuolo was a student at Syracuse University. According to People, he played soccer for the secular New York school. Duggar fans think that his “wordly” experience has made him a bit more open-minded than Jinger Duggar’s parents when it comes to some things—namely whether women should be allowed to wear pants—but Jeremy’s endorsement of the Genesis: Paradise Lost movie is a strong indication that he shares their young earth creationist views.

