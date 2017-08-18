‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Rages, Nicole Begs, But Truth About Eric Revealed Too Late

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 18 reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will go into a rage. He will get tired of Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) secrets and lies. As a result, he finally starts throwing several accusations at her. Of course, she will try to explain what really happened with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). However, it is too late.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Brady and Nicole will have a huge confrontation. Even though he is wrong about the affair, he wouldn’t think it if Nicole hadn’t lied, kept secrets, and snuck around. After weeks of keeping silent, he will finally explode.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Nicole will try to explain what really is going on with Eric. She will tell him that she has finally forgiven him, just like Brady wanted. She promises that she is not cheating. However, the truth is being revealed too late, and Brady won’t believe her. He is consumed with the idea that Nicole is just playing him for a fool.

Brady accusing her of cheating is not his only accusation. He stuns Nicole by showing her the amulet. He insists that it is proof that Eric killed Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). She actually wonders if Brady is right about Eric being the murderer.

Later, Nicole will hold the amulet. Once she does, she will start to remember something about the night at Martin House. Nicole suddenly believes that she is the one that murdered Deimos. She rationalizes that Eric must have taken the amulet to protect her. This will make her feel guilty. At the same time, her heart will soften even more toward the former priest.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati hinted what can be expected as the murder mystery wraps up. It seems that nearly everyone has thought at some point that they were the killer. However, it is probably none of those people. Carlivati wouldn’t give any details on the identity of the killer. However, he did compare the original story to the one he restructured.

When the murder mystery was first written by Dena Higley and Ryan Quan, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) stabbed Deimos. He was hired to do the deed by Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). This recently played out on Days Of Our Lives, but it was changed by Carlivati. With the restructured story, the plan didn’t work out. The reason for Victor wanting Deimos dead was to avenge Bo Brady’s (Peter Reckell) death.

Thank you all for the overwhelming birthday wishes today-so appreciative. So much so that I decided to give you a gift back–a good laugh at a guy in this shirt. Enjoy. Love you guys. A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

As for the current plot, the head writer wouldn’t even say if the killer is a man or woman. All he would hint is that it affects a love story.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 18 include Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) wondering if Eric has feelings for Nicole. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will learn their fate. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will discover that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) kissed Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Not realizing it is Hattie Adams impersonating Marlena, he will punch Roman in the face.

Fun video from my last week @nbcdays Hope you enjoy. http://www.ariannezucker.com/blog.html A post shared by Ari Zucker (@ari8675) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Brady and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]