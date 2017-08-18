Ronda Rousey Expected To Have A Huge Singles Match At ‘WrestleMania 34’

WWE officials have been trying to get Ronda Rousey involved with the company for years. At the height of her run with UFC, she got into the square circle for the first time with The Rock, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H to create a huge moment at WrestleMania 31. However, WWE officials have been trying to get her involved in a match at a WWE PPV such as the biggest party of the year or the grandest stage of them all.

Rousey said herself that things between her and WWE were “just getting started.” Over the past few years, Ronda has always been receptive to the possibility of having an official match with the company. Recently, there has been a lot of speculation that she could finally have that match at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans. However, some breaking news has revealed that Ronda Rousey is in fact training for a match.

It has been reported that Ronda is training with The Brian Kendrick, who has trained several stars over his career. She hasn’t been training for very long, but there’s some speculation that WWE officials are planning for her to have a match at WWE Survivor Series in a few months. That may be too soon for her, but there’s a strong possibility that Ronda Rousey will work a huge match on the grandest stage of them all next year.

For a lot of people, Ronda Rousey wrestling inside a WWE ring would be surreal. Her presence would be an experience to watch even on WWE television. A possible match at WrestleMania will give a lot of attention to the event and the company regardless of who her opponent may be. However, WWE officials do have to figure out who could be the one to face Ronday Rousey on the grandest stage of them all in New Orleans.

WWE officials are hopeful that a match between “The Four Horsewomen” of MMA and WWE can happen, there are a lot of balls in the air before that match is official. However, the expectation is Ronda will have at least one singles match with WWE and there are many women in the company who would want the chance to face Rousey. For instance, Charlotte Flair has thrown her name out more than once. As Ronda’s training continues over the coming months, her future with WWE will become a lot clearer.

[Featured Image by WWE]