The long wait is almost over. The four heroes of New York City will finally team up in The Defenders and fans are hoping the new Netflix series will also solve some Marvel mysteries. What is the purpose of the massive hole Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios discovered in Daredevil Season 2? Why is a secret organization making super soldiers in Jessica Jones? Is Danny Rand’s mother still alive in Iron Fist?

Fans who have been following the Marvel shows on Netflix would already notice that they are all somehow connected to The Defenders. The Hand, which is set to be the main villain in the series, has been introduced in Daredevil before playing a large role in Iron Fist. In addition to that, there are speculations that IGH from Jessica Jones might be operating directly under the Chaste’s primary nemesis. So does this mean that certain plot holes will finally get revisited and solved this August?

One of the more frustrating surprises in Daredevil Season 2 has been the discovery of a massive hole in the middle of New York. Although Matt Murdock can be forgiven for forgetting about the literal plot hole in favor of saving Elektra Natchios, fans couldn’t get past the fact that it was neglected in the succeeding episodes. Luckily, it looks like Daredevil will be leading his new friends back to his discovery in The Defenders. The show’s final trailer seems to show the heroes fighting off baddies in the digging site.

The main villain of Jessica Jones may have been David Tennant’s Kilgrave but people were also wary of the mysterious group that created Will Simpson. There are speculations that IGH might be connected to The Hand, and the connection could be revealed in The Defenders. Some even believe that Sigourney Weaver’s Alexandra might be the key link between the two organizations and the possible survival of Danny Rand’s mother.

The identity of Sigourney Weaver’s villain is still cloaked in mystery although there have been theories as to who she really is. Fans have theorized that Alexandra might actually be Danny Rand’s mother although the character allegedly died in Iron Fist. Hopefully, the truth will be revealed this Friday.

The Defenders premieres on Netflix on August 18.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]