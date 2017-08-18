Duggar Family Hides Josh Duggar Baby News With Photo Before Molestation Scandal, Wife Anna Due Date Nears

In Anna Duggar’s last trimester, the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On has not received any baby news updates from Josh Duggar. Like Jessa Duggar, who delivered her second baby over term, it is likely that Anna may be having slight complications with the birth this time around. To distract the fans, the family uploaded a picture of young Josh Duggar, before his molestation scandal.

On March 17, 2017, Josh and his wife Anna Duggar took to Duggar family blog to announce that they are expecting their fifth baby. The controversial couple also revealed that they knew that their kid will be a boy, which means that Anna must have been between 16 to 20 weeks in her pregnancy.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” Josh and Anna wrote on the blog. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

This new baby announcement came right after divorce rumors started to circle the couple. Two years had passed since the media discovered that Josh Duggar has molested five girls, four of them his younger sisters, and that was hard for his wife, who already had four kids with him.

If Anna Duggar was 16 weeks pregnant when they made the announcement, that means that now, she is 38 weeks pregnant. While it is possible to have the baby two weeks early, it is likely that Josh’s wife will deliver the baby closer to September.

Meanwhile, to get the fans used to the idea of seeing Josh more on social media, the Duggar family uploaded a picture of their eldest son before he tainted his family with the scandal.

“Josh wasn’t a pig yet!” a follower commented.

While having a baby to fix the problems in the family and marriage is generally a terrible idea, the impending arrival of the new baby did infuse a new energy into the Duggars. They started to upload many more pictures of Josh and his family, showing that they have made slow, but steady recovery back into public life.

Anna Duggar started using Twitter again, which has not been updated since the molestation scandal broke loose. She made two posts into her pregnancy, both to celebrate the birthdays of her kids, Meredith and Marcus.

Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil Meredith Grace Duggar! You're a special blessing to our family! #MeredithGrace #Bday pic.twitter.com/mEhVMGMrhD — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) July 16, 2017

Do you think the arrival of Josh and Anna Duggar’s fifth baby will help them get back on the family’s TLC show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]