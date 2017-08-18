Suspected Drunk Driver Arrested After Courtney Campbell Causeway Crash Leaves Man In Critical Condition

A suspected drunk driver in Clearwater, Florida was arrested, and she is now facing a slew of criminal charges following a Courtney Campbell Causeway crash that left a 52-year-old man in critical condition, according to ABC Action News. At around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Lina Marie Paige was traveling in the westbound lanes in her 2010 Mercedes-Benz when she slammed into the back of a van, driven by Gregory Palmer.

The impact of the crash caused Palmer to lose control of his vehicle, and he slammed into a guardrail which caused the van to overturn. His vehicle came to a final stop upright.

Clearwater Police, as well as Clearwater Fire and Rescue, responded to the Courtney Campbell Causeway crash where they had to shut down westbound lanes for five hours while a preliminary investigation ensued.

Palmer was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that Paige, who is originally from Greensboro, North Carolina, according to her Facebook page, was taken to an emergency hospital in Clearwater and released before she was placed under arrest. She was charged with driving under the influence involving serious bodily injury, battery on a law enforcement officer, and driving with a license suspended or revoked.

This is one of the cars involved in the accident on the Courtney Campbell. pic.twitter.com/56jjqqIsby — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) August 17, 2017

Witnesses at the scene stated that the suspected drunk driver began to panic after the Courtney Campbell Causeway crash, and she was trying to keep herself calm. However, this is not Paige’s first DUI incident. According to Hillsborough County arrest records, Paige was previously arrested for driving under the influence, careless driving, and possession of cocaine after she crashed into a Tampa home.

In a Facebook post, Paige mentions that she hasn’t been able to stop crying since the Courtney Campbell Causeway crash occurred. She went on to say that she sends her “deepest sympathy and prayers” to the victim’s family, adding that she can’t “comprehend the pain that you guys are experiencing right now.”

“I honestly hope and pray that Greg makes a full recovery,” Paige wrote.

Westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway reopen after crash https://t.co/ydsz7sECtc pic.twitter.com/iQ2mPnscvE — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) August 17, 2017

The Courtney Campbell Causeway crash caused a traffic jam, which prompted officers with the Tampa Police Department to stand at a nearby boat ramp and advise drivers to take Howard Frankland or Hillsborough Avenue as an alternative to get to their destinations.

All lanes were reopened around 9:40 a.m.

Paige was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $10,250 bond.

[Featured Image by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office]