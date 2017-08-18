Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Snorting Cocaine Off Her iPhone Outside Middle School

A woman was busted in Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon after a school resource officer spotted her allegedly snorting a white powdery substance off of her iPhone screen while she was sitting in her car.

The incident in southwest Florida allegedly happened outside Lexington Middle School in the line of cars with parents waiting to pick up their kids after the daily 4 p.m. dismissal.

The school resource officer allegedly observed the woman first chopping up the powder with a credit card from his vantage point at a second-floor window in the school. He went outside and approached her and asked her to accompany him inside the building. After the dismissal process was complete, the officer field tested the powder which turned out to be cocaine, NBC Miami reported.

The motorist allegedly admitted to the officer that she had “a little bit of drugs” in her vehicle. The officer, Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Dought, reportedly found a bag containing about a half of a gram of cocaine and two straws in the car or her purse (media accounts differ as to where the contraband was allegedly located specifically).

Cops charged the suspect, identified by multiple media outlets as Christina Hester, 39, with cocaine possession as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Lee County Jail and released the same day after posting a $6,500 bond, and she is due back in court on Friday.

Florida woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in school parent pickup line https://t.co/1Ymp9f0bYt pic.twitter.com/ZY2AX0foOM — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 17, 2017

According to local media, it is yet to be determined if the suspect was waiting in the pickup line outside the middle school to meet her own child. That perhaps could give an entirely different dimension to the incident.

Watch this space for updates, however, as additional facts emerge about this arrest at the Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers.

Middle school parents expressed dismay after learning what happened, given the allegation of a motorist doing drugs in close proximity to their children exiting the school for the day. Said one mom about the situation, “She’s responsible for other people’s lives and she’s driving a car where my kids are walking and other kids. Just lack of responsibility,” ABC7, WZVN in Fort Myers, reported.

