Kim Zolciak Slammed For Buying Son A Pit Bull Puppy A Few Months After Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak is being slammed for the gift that she got her son Kash for his birthday. The Hollywood Gossip shared about how Kim was slammed for the fact that she bought her son a pit bull for his birthday just a few months after he was attacked by a dog. If you remember, back in April Kim’s 4-year-old son Kash was attacked by a dog.

Kim showed pictures of him in the hospital, but didn’t share the exact details of how bad the attack was or even who the dog was that attacked her son. After the attack, she said she was “traumatized” and revealed that he nearly “lost a very important organ.” Luckily, it looks like Kash totally recovered from the attack. Kim did share enough that fans knew that Kash was really upset by the attack. Since then, she has shared pictures and videos of her son playing with their dogs and now she decided to get him a puppy for his birthday.

Zolciak shared on her Snapchat about the dog that she got her son. Kash was seen cuddled up to the puppy and looking happy about the new pet. Now Kim is getting some negative comments from people about it. Some people feel like this was a really bad idea considering that Kash was attacked and that it would be hard for the little boy to tell his parents that he didn’t like the idea of the gift. There are other people that stuck up for Kim, saying that Kash has been playing with the dogs and obviously looked happy with his gift.

Sadly, Kim Zolciak is used to dealing with people giving her a hard time. Not long ago, someone called Animal Control about the puppies that they were fostering and said that they were not taking care of them. She shares their entire lives on social networks, and so, of course, people are going to share their thoughts.

We surprised Kash yesterday at his lunch ???????????? A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Are you shocked by what Kim Zolciak bought her son for his birthday? Do you feel like this was a mistake? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Don’t Be Tardy when it returns to Bravo. Kim will also be back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

I'm obsessed!! ???? Kash's incredible teacher ???? Sent me this pic of the birthday boy ❤️❤️???????? A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]