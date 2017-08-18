‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Slam Noah For Not Being With Family Amid Ami’s Cancer Battle

Every member of the Brown family is in Colorado except Noah. Alaskan Bush People fans slam him for not staying with his family as their mom Ami is dying.

In this week’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, the family plans their move to Colorado to start a new homestead they would call Browntown. The show is reportedly going to film its Season 8 soon, but it seems that Noah will not be in the new season. He and his fiance Rhain Alisha were seen in a zoo in San Diego this week. A photo of them together was posted on social media.

Facebook page ABP Exposed said that the whole Brown family is already in Colorado except Noah who stayed behind in California. Fans commented that he should be with the family given Ami’s condition. One commenter said:

“I can’t believe he’s not with the family since his mom’s dying of cancer.”

Another user said Noah is “selfish” and he should be with his family at this time. Meanwhile, one fan said he deserves to have his own time, and there are phones today to allow them to do video calls.

In addition, Noah and Rhain’s photo sparked speculations that Rhain might already be pregnant. That would be good news for Ami, who previously said that she still wanted to see her children have their own babies. However, some fans commented that she does not look much different from her previous photos. There were also rumors that the couple already got married in June. All of these remain speculations at this time. The family, the show, and the network are yet to confirm anything.

Meanwhile, Gabe is reportedly quitting the show as well. He is with the family in Colorado, but ABP Exposed said he is not going to film for the next season of Alaskan Bush People. Gabe reportedly is having a hard time coping with all the changes in the family, particularly with the condition of mom Ami.

Ami has been diagnosed with a stage 3B lung cancer, which reportedly has already progressed to stage 4 and is deemed inoperable, per The Hollywood Gossip. She is currently on a break from the treatment after finishing the first round of direct radiation and chemotherapy. After filming for Alaskan Bush People Season 8, the family will return to California for another set of chemotherapy. If they see that the chemotherapy is working well, Ami will continue with the treatment.

