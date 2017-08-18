WWE News: Former Intercontinental And Tag Team Champion Signs With WWE To Finally Make His Return ‘Soon’

Last year when WWE brought back the brand extension, there were a number of big-time returns and one that never actually happened even though it was supposed to, but now it’s time. Right after the superstar draft split the main roster between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, Shelton Benjamin was announced to make his return, but an injury stopped that from happening. Now, more than a year later, the former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion is on his way back.

According to PW Insider, Shelton Benjamin is all healed up and has signed to return to the company where he had so much success.

It was very interesting last year when WWE started running return videos and promos for his comeback, but then, it had to be scratched. Benjamin was doing the preliminary medical testing for WWE when doctors found a torn rotator cuff which would require surgery to repair.

Unfortunately, this injury caused things to stop and WWE just let his return be swept under the rug without another word about it. Over the course of the last months of 2016, many fans asked Benjamin if he was still heading back to WWE, and he said it was still his goal, but he didn’t know when.

While Benjamin wasn’t part of the actual superstar draft, his return videos had him heading to Team Blue as part of the SmackDown Live brand. There has been no word on what roster he’ll be on when he finally makes his return.

There is really nothing known about Shelton Benjamin’s return or what the 42-year-old will do or who he will feud with when he comes back. Believe it or not, there are a number of interesting storylines that he could fit into, and one is on Monday Night Raw and it involves Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan.

Over on SmackDown Live, there is also a guy by the name of Chad Gable who is without a tag team partner and could seriously benefit from creating the next American Alpha or World’s Greatest Tag Team. The possibilities are all over the place, and his return date isn’t known, but PW Insider says it will be “soon.”

Some may say that WWE’s roster is already far too big and that a number of superstars aren’t being used to their full potential. Guys like Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, Tye Dillinger, and many others don’t have anything to do and haven’t been on TV in a while. Still, when a talent like Shelton Benjamin can be signed and used to their full potential, there is no stopping the promotion from bringing them back for a big return.

[Featured Image by WWE]