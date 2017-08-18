Man Received Eye Damage During 1962 Solar Eclipse, Now Warns Others

Everyone can’t stop talking about the upcoming solar eclipse and now a man who had his eyes injured during the 1962 eclipse is speaking out and warning others about what could happen to your eyes. People shared the details about what Lou Tomososki had to say about being careful. This man was walking home when he stopped to watch the eclipse with a friend.

He said that they only looked at the solar eclipse for a few seconds with the naked eye, but it was enough to cause damage to his eyes. Tomososki started to see flashes of light and has had some vision problems ever since then. It didn’t take long at all for this to happen to him.

Lou Tomososki wants everyone to know that looking at it is not worth the chance and not to do it unless you have the right safety glasses on. He actually ended up burning the retina of his right eye while looking the solar eclipse and this injury caused him the problems he had for the rest of his life. He explained it a bit.

“It doesn’t get any worse and it doesn’t get any better. You know how the news people blur a license plate out? That’s what I have on the right eye, about the size of a pea, I can’t see around that.”

Lou just wishes that he had known about the possibility of an injury instead of just looking at the solar eclipse. He is speaking out now so that other people won’t have the same problem in the future. It isn’t as painful to look at the sun when it is partially covered like during an eclipse, but it can still cause harm to your eyes. Tomososki did share that he will go outside during the eclipse, but he will just be enjoying how it gets dark instead of actually looking up at the sky.

Hey SoCal, we don't want you to miss the solar eclipse on Monday! RT to share with your friends and family https://t.co/qhHKXHhI1b pic.twitter.com/IKtDiQL6cR — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 17, 2017

Are you surprised to hear about the injury that Lou Tomososki ended up with after looking at the solar eclipse? You will not want to miss the solar eclipse when it happens on August 21, just make sure that you have the right eye protection. Some glasses out there are fake, so make sure that you are getting the correct ones to protect yourself. Sound off in the comments section below.

Your solar eclipse glasses could be dangerous: here's what to look for https://t.co/d6Ddzh0eM7 pic.twitter.com/vMVMsZah7J — Forbes (@Forbes) August 18, 2017

[Featured Image by JAXA/NASA/Hinode via Getty Images]