‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Would Viewers Pay Extra To Watch Jury Feeds For ‘BB19’ Cast?

Big Brother 19 spoilers are going to be hotly sought after following the double eviction on Thursday night, August 17, but there was some additional interesting news about the show that fans might feel is a great idea. Host Julie Chen spoke in a report by Entertainment Weekly about how interesting it would be to have live feeds for the BB19 jury. With the prospect that two houseguests are going to get evicted in Episode 24, it could have been very interesting to see their interactions on the live feeds.

“I have been pushing for this for like eight years at least,” she said. “Because the jury house is where you don’t have to say anything nice to anyone anymore. You’ve already lost the money. And there has been so much drama. And, as a matter of fact, I brought it up yesterday. I said if the second person evicted tonight is Paul, we’re moving all our cameras to the jury house. Can you imagine Paul and Cody for a week alone?! And if Paul walks out of the house tonight, there goes half our content!”

While the members of the BB19 jury will also be out of the game for the rest of the summer, they could certainly provide additional viewing pleasure for online subscribers who cannot get enough of the cast. It could also present more Big Brother 19 spoilers if the evicted cast members started talking about what is going on in the house.

Big Brother: Julie Chen wants jury house live feeds https://t.co/beiucZ6sxA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 17, 2017

Most summers, when houseguests in the final 11 get evicted from the game, they are sequestered to be part of the Big Brother jury that season. This season there will again be nine members of the BB19 jury, who will vote in the season finale on whom they feel deserves to win the $500,000 prize. During Big Brother 18, footage from the jury house caused a lot of controversies, as there was fighting and drama that had all of social media buzzing. Would fans pay extra to watch that live?

Host Julie Chen is speaking the language that a lot of fans are already in agreement with, as Big Brother jury feeds could be something to bring even more eyes to the program. Once the favorite houseguest of a particular fan gets sent packing, this would allow fans to continue enjoying the ability to watch them during the summer. Could CBS toss in some jury competitions to make it even more exciting? That might be something to consider with the BB20 cast.

It is expected that drama and future Big Brother 19 spoilers could become evident if the right combination of houseguests end up as part of the jury early on. There is certainly the potential for fireworks if people like Cody Nickson and Josh Martinez end up stuck in the BB 19 jury house together. Could they last several weeks together in a situation like that? While Big Brother 19 won’t be providing that type of jury house coverage on the CBS live feeds, maybe if fans ask about it enough times, producers will seriously consider it for Big Brother 20.

