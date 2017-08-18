‘KUWTK’: Kris Jenner Ready To Tell Side Of The Story After Being Devastated By Caitlyn Jenner’s Revelation?

Caitlyn Jenner shocked the world when she revealed that she has decided to transform himself into a woman. After the shocking transition, the 67-year-old retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete starred in her own reality show, did a Vanity Fair interview, and wrote a book about her life, which the Kardashian clan believed was her way to do the blame game. Now, reports revealed that the Keeping With The Kardashians matriarch is planning to release a revenge book against her ex-husband.

With a new found confidence, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) started to put all her emotions into words.

The popular athlete-turned-television personality wrote a memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” reliving her life as a man and now as a transgender woman. However, the former KUWTK star did not only talk about her transition, but she also shed light on her marriage with Kris Jenner, and what it was like to be with the popular momager for 23 years.

Kris Jenner and her children were appalled after reading Caitlyn Jenner’s book, as they felt that she has crossed the line that led them to completely cut ties with her.

This is not the first time that the Kardashian family were upset with Caitlyn Jenner. It can be recalled that the former Olympian has been slamming the famous family, especially Kris Jenner, during her previous interviews with Vanity Fair and Diane Sawyer.

Now, reports claim that Kris Jenner is going to tell her side of the story and will release a “revenge memoir” on Caitlyn Jenner.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner seemed to have a perfect life. They were rich, popular, with highly-successful children, so the last thing that people expected was for the KUWTK momager and former Olympian to head to Splitsville.

Caitlyn Jenner helped raised Kris Jenner’s children with Robert Kardashian Sr., Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. The exes have two children together, Kendall and Kylie.

Although people have noticed that their relationship has been quite distant for the past few seasons of their hit reality show before Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, there was no hint at all that Kris Jenner and her ex-husband were dealing with a much bigger and serious issue.

While viewers thought that being cold with each other was the norm in the Jenner household, the I Am Cait star’s revelation about her sexuality finally explained everything.

