Is Mariah Carey Going Broke Amidst Constant Body Shaming Online?

Mariah Carey has become known for enjoying a lavish lifestyle and it may soon cause her downfall. At least that’s according to an article that appeared in OK! Magazine. The publication reports that the vocal legend is on a fast train to becoming broke because of dwindling crowds at her lackluster concerts. But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the report is totally false.

“She’s not broke yet, but she’s definitely feeling the pinch,” the OK! Magazine article states, as reported by Gossip Cop. Her concerts just aren’t bringing in money the way they used to.” They go on to state that Mariah has had to abandon some of the luxuries she’s accustomed to, like private jets and five-star hotels. According to OK!, Mariah’s financial situation is so dire that she and her entourage had to eat at a P.F. Chang’s in Texas recently.

But this all sounds dubious when you consider that Mariah Carey’s net-worth is estimated at a whopping $520 million, according to Bank Rate. Her wealth was built as a result of her record-breaking musical career and the fact that she penned many of her hit songs. So the idea that Mariah can only afford to eat at P.F. Chang’s just sounds ridiculous.

Gossip Cop says that they checked with Carey’s press rep who told them that the story is untrue.

“”Mariah is not having financial issues,” they said.

Gossip Cop has busted OK! Magazine for publishing false stories about Mariah before. They previously published an article which claimed that Mariah was going through a midlife crisis. They also posted a story that she had stopped signing pictures that made her look heavy. Both of these stories were debunked by Gossip Cop.

Mariah has, however, been facing a lot of body shaming online lately. As Allure magazine reports, an Instagram post from earlier this month ignited hateful comments about Mariah’s weight. In the photo, Mariah is posing with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in a black evening gown which showed off her ample cleavage. The body shamers came out in full force and criticized the “Vision of Love” singer’s shapely figure, calling her a whale among other insults.

