‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Jade and Tanner Tolbert Are Parents To A Beautiful Baby Girl

Bachelor Nation watched as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert fell in love during Bachelor In Paradise Season 2. The beautiful brunette and tall, dark, and handsome gentleman made the perfect couple. Fans of The Bachelor franchise were excited when the happy couple went on to have a televised wedding on January 24, 2016.

Jade was due in four more weeks, so imagine the panic when she went into labor early Thursday morning. The baby girl was born healthy and no issues, however. The beautiful bundle of joy weighed in at 6 pounds 8 ounces and is 20 inches tall. The proud new parents haven’t yet dropped any clues on the name they will give to their first child, but Jade has referred to her daughter as “baby Janner.”

The new mom has taken a moment to tweet about the birth of their daughter. Jade shared that the baby girl was doing great after being born early and on her own terms. They are gushing with pride over being new parents and their beautiful daughter. The pictures posted on the tweets are adorable. As a fan pointed out, the baby looks like Jade.

The Bachelor franchise alums have been active on social media through the entire process. When they first announced the pregnancy, it was an adorable tweet about how much in love they were. Throughout her pregnancy, Jade posted selfies and talked about her size. One super cute tweet showed Tanner asleep next to her in bed as he rested his hand on the baby bump. In that particular tweet, she even shared with The Bachelor franchise fans that they had just moved into their new home and were trying to furnish it.

Love My Girls… @babyjanner arrived this morning at 10:03 AM… she decided to surprise us and come a little early… but mom and her are doing great… Best day of my life A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

According to E! News, the couple took their last romantic vacation before becoming parents in July. Jade and Tanner Tolbert traveled to Hawaii to relax in a cabana and enjoy the beautiful ocean views. When she had tried to lay in the sun and get a tan, she quickly realized being so pregnant made it unbearable to be in the heat.

