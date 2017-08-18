Fox News’ Sean Hannity And Tucker Carlson Condemn Nazis But Still Support The President

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson aren’t white supremacists, and they will not defend them. Both made that clear this week on their shows. However, they still support President Trump and think he is getting the raw end of the deal.

On his show Wednesday evening, Hannity began by telling his audience that the news media is twisting and distorting Trump’s statements about Charlottesville. He then played a video of Trump’s press conference.

“I’ve condemned neo-Nazis. I’ve condemned many different groups. But not all of those people were neo-Nazis,” Trump said, adding that two different groups viciously came at each other with clubs and other weapons.

After complimenting Trump’s comments, Hannity himself condemned the white supremacists, and he admitted that they were the ones who influenced the protests. He went on to say that whether we like it or not, the first amendment does protect hate speech.

“Whether we like it or not, you are not allowed to (in America) under the rule of the law to get into fist fights and engage in fighting because you don’t like what others say.”

Sean Hannity then showed media clips of different news commenters condemning Trump and comparing him to white supremacists.

Tucker Carlson also defended Trump and free speech on his show Wednesday evening. Though his Thursday evening show mostly dealt with the terrorist attacks in Spain, he still had time to talk about the situation in Charlottesville. He specifically dealt with attacks on confederate statues.

Tucker Carlson said he believes that the effort to tear down statues aren’t so much about the statues, but more of an effort to erase our past.

“The left won’t stop at General Lee or Stonewall Jackson. I pointed out they will go after George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, and more,” Carlson angrily pointed out, adding that this actually happened.

Mr. Carlson then condemned a CNN commentator for supporting the tearing down of a George Washington statue because he was a slave owner.

Time points out that George Washington and General Lee are not equivalent, and people should stop putting them in the same breath.

“It’s true that both men were Virginians, slave owners and military generals. They were even sort-of related,” author Olivia B. Waxman points out, adding that while Lee thought slavery was a necessary evil, Washington actually freed many of his slaves in his will and left an endowment designed to provide an education while letting them stay at Mount Vernon as long as they wanted.

Tucker also showed a clip of Al Sharpton claiming that the statue of Thomas Jefferson should be taken down as well. Then, he pointed to a statue of Abraham Lincoln that was vandalized.

Do you agree with Tucker Carlson that tearing down statues and revising history won’t help? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]