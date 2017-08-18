‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Teases Futures of Justin, Adrienne, And Lucas

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from head writer Ron Carlivati reveal what the future holds for Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), Adrienne (Judi Evans), and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Which man will Adrienne ultimately be with after the doppelganger story has finished? With one man being left without a partner, what kind of storylines can fans expect?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Fans thought Adrienne made her final decision when she decided to marry Lucas on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that she may end up picking the other man in her life, Justin Kiriakis. According to Twitter user @lysie1984, Ron Carlivati teased in Soap Opera Digest that the future belongs to Justin and Adrienne.

The reason the head writer made that decision is because of history. When looking at the couples, Lucas and Adrienne seemed short-term. When researching the history of Justin and Adrienne, though, he discovered that they have a ton of history together. So, he had to come up with a way to reunite the former spouses and Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) paved a path for that to happen.

Although specific details were not released, previous Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lucas and Bonnie Lockhart will become intimate. As fans know, Bonnie is impersonating Adrienne. The fact that Lucas won’t even recognize that the difference will be devastating to Judi Evans’ character.

Viewers are also predicting that it will be Justin that ends up saving Adrienne. In fact, on yesterday’s episode, Adrienne tried to convince a prison guard of her true identity. She didn’t ask to call Lucas, she wanted to call her ex-husband, Justin.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Justin will kiss Bonnie, thinking it is his former wife. He will become excited that she left Lucas and lets her move back into the Kiriakis mansion. Some believe that he will know that it really isn’t the woman he loves. However, others predict that Justin’s desire to have Adrienne back will cloud his judgment. If this is accurate, then he might miss the signs of who she really is.

"Winning at some mini cornhole before our interview!" – @missyreeves #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

As for what will happen with Lucas Horton, he will have his own storylines. Not only is Chandler Massey (formerly Will Horton) supposed to be coming back, Lucas has relapsed. He is back to drinking and seems unable to cope with losing Adrienne. Carlivati said that in future episodes, there will be a lot of things going on with Lucas. Hopefully, there will be some good plots for Bryan Dattilo’s character.

The gang's all here! ????#DAYS ????@stephen_e_nichols A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

What do you think of Justin and Adrienne getting back together? What do you expect to happen with Lucas on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]