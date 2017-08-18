‘I Hope Trump Is Assassinated,’ Says Missouri State Senator On Facebook

A Missouri state senator is at the center of controversy after writing in a Facebook exchange with a friend this morning that she hoped that President Trump is assassinated.

The Facebook message posted by Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat who represents the 14th District in suburban St. Louis, is now deleted, but it has prompted calls from Missouri’s political establishment, both Republicans and Democrats, for her to step down.

Screenshots of the post still exist, however, including one captured by KMOX talk show host Mark Reardon (embedded below).

In the meantime, the U.S. Secret Service is reportedly investigating, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted. The Post-Dispatch also reported that Chappelle-Nadal confirmed that she wrote the “I hope Trump is assassinated” message on her personal Facebook page. She told the newspaper that “I didn’t mean what I put up. Absolutely not. I was very frustrated.”

“She made the comment in an exchange with a left-wing activist who claimed that his cousin is a Secret Service agent,” The Daily Caller asserted.

Chappelle-Nadal has rejected demands for her to resign her political position and has refused to apologize for the Facebook entry. She told CBS St. Louis affiliate KMOX that “When the president apologizes, I’ll apologize. I’m not apologizing for being frustrated and angry at the bigot that we have in our White House.”

Apparently the senator is very upset with Trump’s comment that both sides, i.e., the far right and the far left, were to blame in the Charlottesville incident that led to a 32-year-old woman being killed, a controversy that continues to consume a lot of media oxygen. Trump’s remarks have been very disturbing to her constituents in the St. Louis area, Chappelle-Nadal claims, giving rise to fears of white supremacists.

Chappelle-Nadal was elected to the state house of representatives in 2004 before winning a seat in the state senate in 2010. She unsuccessfuly ran for a seat in the U.S. Congress in 2014.

A Missouri State Senator from St. Louis has now called for the assassination of @realDonaldTrump. Keep it classy @MariaChappelleN. pic.twitter.com/JTrkxk4Pkz — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) August 17, 2017

Reflecting the sentiments of the state’s political hierarchy, Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, said that “We can have differences in our country, but no one should encourage political violence. The Senator should resign,” the Springfield News-Leader chronicled. Others joining in the condemnation of the Chappelle-Nadal Facebook post include U.S. Senator Clarie McCaskill, a Democrat, and Missouri Democratic Party chair Stephen Webber, as well as various state lawmakers.

Back in June, actor Johnny Depp apologized for what he called a “bad joke” about a Trump assassination while attending the Glastonbury festival in England.

The firestorm over Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s Facebook “I hope Trump is assassinated” message is a developing story. Watch this space for updates.

[Featured Image by Jeff Roberson/AP Images]