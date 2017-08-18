World-Famous Clown, 60, Found Guilty Of Engaging In Sexual Acts With 14-Year-Old Fan

One of the world’s most famous clowns was found guilty of engaging in sexual acts with a child while in Switzerland, according to the International Business Times UK. On October 24, 2016, a 14-year-old female fan claimed that an Italian circus clown, David Larible, gave her three French kisses in his hotel room at Zurich’s Hotel Central and stroked her back.

Larible, who won the Golden Clown award at the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo in 1999, was arrested a month after the allegations came to light, but he insists that the claims are untrue. The 60-year-old famous circus clown admits that the teen girl, whose name has not been released, was in his hotel room but it was only to look up information about clowns in a book.

During their conversation, Larible says that the teen suddenly brought up the fact that she had never been French kissed before.

He told police officials that his response to the teen’s statement was not with a kiss. Larible purportedly told the teen that she will share a French kiss with a friend that she meets one day.

In a statement, Larible stated that he and the teen exchanged a slew of text messages that were not sexual. However, he went on to say that it can be interpreted differently if the text messages were read separately.

The clown stated that a hug does not equate to anything sexual. He says that there are doctors who have proven that hugs can help sick people, which is why there “are extra people in clinics who embrace people. It’s nothing sexual.”

“I am 60-years-old, I worked all my life to become what I am. One thing is clear: I am not a pedophile. On the contrary, I am horrified by such people,” Larible assured the court.

The clown’s attorney, Valentin Landmann, argued that he did nothing wrong and the teen fabricated the story. He told the court that Larible did not engage in sexual acts with the teen girl, adding that his only physical interactions with the teen fan were during “greetings and farewells.”

Landmann says that the girl’s claims were just “the ravings of a girl in puberty.”

Since the clown’s arrest last year, it was reported that he hasn’t been able to land a job and his reputation has been tarnished. Larible claims that no one wanted anything to do with him because they believed he was a pedophile.

The clown, who had been out on bail since his arrest last year, was recently found guilty of engaging in sexual acts with one of his teen fans. A judge sentenced Larible to a fine and deportation during a trial, which was held privately to protect the victims’ identity.

The clown was also ordered to pay an additional fee to the victim for damages, and the Zurich’s district court banned Larible from Switzerland for five years.

[Featured Image by Wikimedia Commons/Bettina Reinisch | Cropped and resized | (CC BY-SA 3.0)]