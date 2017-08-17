Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Pregnancy: The Truth About Those Swirling Claims [Debunked]

Rumors have been swirling that Gwen Stefani is now pregnant with country singer Blake Shelton’s child since the beauty stepped out in a mesh cutout dress on August 15, and was photographed appearing to have a bit of a tummy.

Of course fans of the current “it” couple of the music industry are anticipating that the “hollaback girl” will announce that she is expecting in the near future. Unfortunately for those who would love to see this power couple share a little bundle of joy, this simply is not to be anytime soon.

A source came forward and broke the news that Gwen Stefani is not pregnant, as Hollywood Life reports. The insider relays that “Gwen is most definitely not pregnant,” yet goes on to claim that Blake has been “low-key hoping” that the two may have a “happy accident.”

The 47-year-old stunner can reportedly look larger in the belly area after a large meal because she is so tiny and the insider insists that this is likely why Stefani appeared that way in the photos taken of her this week.

Despite not being pregnant at the moment, the source shares that Gwen has been very open with Blake about her love of motherhood and how the country star does have her thinking about having more children.

“She feels like Blake is her true soulmate and there’s nothing she’d love more than to have a baby with him,” the insider stated.

Stefani has three sons from her 13-year marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale and Blake has reportedly been a fantastic presence in the lives of Gwen’s little ones. Recently, details were shared about how The Voice judge is even teaching Kingston, Gwen’s eldest son, guitar.

As E! News recently noted, the little trio even seem to be taking “style cues from Blake,” snapped in Instagram photos wearing a whole lot of plaid. There is no question that Blake has won over Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma, and it seems pretty clear that the country crooner would make a fantastic father to a new little one.

Gwen and Blake have now been going strong for nearly two years and found love while each were navigating through difficult divorces. When Stefani and Shelton finally announced they were, in fact, a couple, the mother-of-three gushed over Blake and shared how much support she found in the 41-year-old, while she was experiencing such a tumultuous time in her life.

