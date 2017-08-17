‘WWE 2K18’ Roster Reveal: John Cena, Paige, The Undertaker, & WWE Legends Among First Playable Characters

As of Wednesday, the first WWE 2K18 roster reveal hit the internet for the upcoming wrestling video game’s characters. Among the featured superstars shown in the first wave of reveals for the complete roster were current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jinder Mahal, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Bray Wyatt, The Big Show, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Paige. There have also been a number of professional wrestling legends shown among the first wave of roster reveals with one that may surprise or disappoint fans in terms of how he’s listed.

This year’s WWE 2K18 game will be among the big hits ahead of the holiday season and it’s boasting the biggest roster of playable characters yet. On Wednesday, IGN presented a video in conjunction with WWE to reveal the first 47 playable characters for the new WWE game’s roster. The show was hosted by WWE personalities Corey Graves and Renee Young, with Goldust joining in to provide some assistant. Goldust will be a playable character in the upcoming game, while Graves will be featured as one of the voices on commentary, just as he is for WWE’s Raw television program.

So who all will be part of the new game? Well, so far there are only 47 superstars mentioned including fan favorites like John Cena, Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, and Bray Wyatt. Several wrestlers will also make their video game debuts. They’ll include the brand new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa and the NXT stable known as Sanity which consists of Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Sawyer Fulton.

There are also popular legends spanning the history of WWF and WWE. The legends revealed so far include The British Bulldog, Rob Van Dam, Lita, Alundra Blayze, Batista, The Bushwhackers, Buddy Robert, Diamond Dallas Page, Big Boss Man, Bret Hart, Bam Bam Bigelow, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, and The Undertaker. With “The Deadman” listed as a legend, one has to wonder: Is that nail in the coffin for his potential return to the wrestling ring?

A full list of all 47 characters is available through WWE’s website. Keep in mind that this is just the first installment of roster reveals for the new video game. IGN has indicated that a second reveal arrives next week which will feature Samoa Joe as the superstar guest to help out Renee Young and Corey Graves. That probably makes it a safe bet that Joe will be revealed as part of the roster since Goldust was on the first show and was part of the characters revealed then.

The upcoming WWE 2K18 video game is the latest in the line of professional wrestling games under the 2K Sports brand. Seth Rollins is featured on this year’s game cover and was also part of the official game trailer commercial. There’s also a newer ad making the rounds which features the current WWE Raw General Manager and former champion Kurt Angle, who is a bonus character available for those who pre-order.

An additional WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition will be available that spotlights WWE superstar John Cena’s 15-year career. The special edition is called the “Cena (Nuff) Edition” of the game. It includes a selection of extra content and features as well as a special John Cena action figure. The deluxe edition has a cost of $149.99 currently at WWE’s website.

The new WWE 2K18 game officially arrives for Sony’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch on October 13th, 2017.

[Featured Image by WWE]