‘The Division’ Team Listening To Feedback On How Players Earn Vanity Masks

Although patch 1.7 finally released for Tom Clancy’s The Division, a weekly state of the game still occurred this morning. Developers of the game touched on leaderboards and Vanity Masks as well as announcing a few fixes to the game. How players earn Vanity Masks is one point of contention that developers address. Fixes to the Cipher Key glitch and receiving the incorrect amount of Global Event Tokens are also noted in the video.

Vanity Masks are a new way to customize agents in The Division. As the name suggests, they are masks placed on the face that provide no stats. They are completely tied to the new leaderboard system introduced in the latest update. Players must earn as many Global Event Tokens, sometimes called GE credits, within an hour to be placed on the leaderboard.

This can only be done during a Global Event when this currency can be earned. Many players are dismayed by the attachment of Vanity Masks to what boils down to a limited-time leaderboard competition between players. In this week’s state of the game, developers mentioned that tying the masks to leaderboards was not “the most optimized strategy.” As noted on the official website for The Division, they are open to earning masks other ways including the possibility of them being rewards from Commendations.

The leaderboard itself was detailed during the video as well which can be viewed on Twitch. Its three tiers are divided up by percentage of players based on how many credits they earned in their best one-hour session. Players must earn more credits than half the population to be eligible for the lowest tier while the highest tier is reserved for the top 1 to 5 percent.

Developers also reiterated that the Classified Gear sets introduced in this Global Event would appear in normal drop pools after the event ends as the Inquisitr reported. These items will be as rare as Exotic items are now. Not to mention, a fix for the Cipher Key glitch and the GE credits problem are now available. According to the game’s forums, players should now receive the correct amount of Global Event Tokens if a modifier is active.

It is also important to note that a player’s score on the Global Event leaderboard should never go down. If a score does decrease that is due to a known bug. The leaderboard takes the highest amount of credits earned in an hour to display. The amount should only ever improve if a player earns more GE credits in an hour of playing The Division than they did previously.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]