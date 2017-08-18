The LG V30 With Bezel-less Display Closely Resembles The 2017 Galaxy Flagships

The Galaxy Note 8 may have to watch out for the LG V30, which will be revealed roughly a week after the Samsung phablet. A render showing a curved bezel-less display recently appeared in the wild courtesy of notorious tipster Evan Blass. With a dual-camera set-up and strategically placed fingerprint scanner, is this the end of the Note?

The Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display on the Note 8 certainly looks good, as seen on a previous report by the Inquisitr. But Samsung isn’t the only mobile brand that’s releasing a beautiful phablet this month. If the LG V30 render leak is legit, then the South Korean brand is up for a major competition with another South Korean company.

While LG has long since ditched the physical home button, its flagships stayed faithful to a flat screen even when curved displays started becoming the norm. But now, it looks like the smartphone maker is finally making that step. The result is a good-looking device that has very thin bezels, which will certainly give Samsung a run for its money. The LG V30 also maintains a slim profile and has that dedicated fingerprint sensor where users can easily reach it, not where it would cause fingerprint smudges on the camera.

LG V30 [tipping for good service is always appreciated: https://t.co/NwZ9Q1RB0N] pic.twitter.com/NxAuLgrpE5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

As you can see, the LG V30’s front design looks closer to the Galaxy S8 than to the LG G6 or any other LG smartphone. The back, on the other hand, is where we can see the resemblance to its siblings.

LG V30 Confirmed Specs And Release Date

The dual cameras with f/1.6 aperture and glass lens are already confirmed, per CNET. The LG V30’s specs should also include a 6-inch OLED display with a possible 1,440 x 2,880 resolution. Under the hood, fans expect to see the most recent Snapdragon 835 SoC and a 3,300 mAh battery.

LG V30 launch: When is it and can I watch it online? https://t.co/WnLBUQ88dl @RikHenderson pic.twitter.com/w2r7ATXO6X — Pocketlint (@Pocketlint) August 8, 2017

For the other details, like RAM amount, features, and pricing, look forward to August 31, when the South Korean company is said to officially unveil the LG V30. Preorders will then start on September 17 and shipping on September 28. Its home country, however, will get to enjoy the new phablet earlier than anyone else.

[Featured Image by Don Feria/Getty Images]