Wells Adams Shares His Thoughts On If He Would Be The Bachelor

There is a lot of talk going on about who will be cast as The Bachelor in 2018. Wells Adams is one name that has been thrown around by fans. He is actually on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, but not looking for love. Instead, Wells is there just to be the bartender. Us Weekly shared if Wells Adams is actually interested in the job of being on the The Bachelor and if he would ever do it.

Wells was actually on Ben Higgins’ and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast and they asked him if he would want to be The Bachelor. Fans are wondering if they are grooming him for the role since he is on Bachelor in Paradise this season, but isn’t trying to find a girl. Wells actually seems really unsure about the idea. Here is what he had to say.

“I think, I don’t know, that’s not something that I take lightly. I don’t know if I would do that, to be honest with you. I think it’s like, it might be nice to be asked to the prom, but I don’t know if I’d really want to go.”

It sounds like it would take a lot to convince Wells Adams to take the job. The thing is, this job comes along with a pretty big paycheck and Wells is still single. They might be able to talk him into it. Wells also talked about taking over for Jorge this season on BIP. He did share that Jorge will be seen on the show, just in a much cooler job. Jorge told the viewers that he was working on his own business, so maybe they will let him take some of the people on dates and help him to promote his business as well at the same time.

They did ask Wells Adams if he has been flirted with on the show, but he said he was currently single. This does make him the perfect person to be cast on The Bachelor. You never know what will end up happening. Last season, they chose Nick Viall after the viewers liked him on Bachelor in Paradise so much.

