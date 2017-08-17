‘BB 19’ Recap: Spoilers From August 17 Episode, First Two Members Of ‘BB 19’ Jury Named

This Big Brother 19 recap will include spoilers from the August 17 episode. It’s double eviction time for the BB 19 cast and two houseguests will be evicted by the end of Thursday night. Those two houseguests will then get sequestered and sent to the BB 19 jury house (a mansion) where they will relax until it is time to vote for the $500,000 winner in September.

As the Thursday night episode plays out, this particular article will provide a play-by-play account of the BB 19 double eviction. The episode begins at 9 p.m. PT/ET on CBS, with a lot of fireworks in the forecast. The Big Brother Twitter account has been advertising the event for more than a week now, with the intent to spur interest from the fans and possibly help bump the BB 19 ratings for the night.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the three nominees for eviction on August 17 are Cody Nickson, Elena Davies, and Matt Clines. Matt won the Power of Veto and decided to save Jason Dent from the block this week, an interesting move when you stop to consider that he was putting himself at risk by remaining a nominee. It’s just one more odd game move by a member of the BB 19 cast that shows they are playing more as a team than individuals this summer.

The August 16 episode is already up on the CBS web site so that fans can view it again before the double eviction episode. It showcases a lot of the drama that has been taking place between Alex Ow and Elena Davies after what happened in the Veto Competition. Alex was very upset that Elena had not only taken the $5,000 prize that she had in hand, but that Elena had stuck her with a punishment that is still playing out on the live feeds. It might even go down as the worst punishment a Big Brother cast member has ever endured.

Big Brother 19: Episode 24 is going to be an exciting one, as there is no way to predict how everything is going to play out. The only thing known for sure is that by the end of the night, two houseguests will be on their way to the BB 19 jury house. Could this be where some of the houseguests finally turn against Paul Abrahamian? Will someone new finally win the HOH and make some bold nominees? Make sure to check back here as the latest Big Brother 19 recap is rolled out live.

