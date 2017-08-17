‘DWTS’ News: Val Chmerkovskiy Gives Update On Relationship With Jenna Johnson

The news came out recently that Val Chmerkovskiy is dating Jenna Johnson of Dancing With the Stars. This couple is a hot one and fans want details. Now Us Weekly Magazine is sharing that Val is actually giving fans an update on this couple and things are going great for them.

Val Chmerkovskiy talked to The Insider at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in L.A. on Wednesday, August 15, and shared details. He isn’t holding back, which isn’t something fans are used to from Val. Normally, he is very secretive about his relationships. He was asked about if he wants to get married soon like his brother Maks and Peta just did.

“Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is? You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love,” he said. The fans love hearing the details from Val himself.

Val and Jenna have been together off and on for a while. Back in 2016, they called it quits and then they ended up changing their minds and tried the relationship once again. It sounds like things are going great for Val and Jenna now that they are back together. The rumors started in June that they were back together, but they didn’t confirm it right away.

Several couples have come together because of Dancing With the Stars. The viewers would love to see a wedding between Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. They were together at Maks and Peta’s wedding. Before getting back together with Jenna, Val dated Amber Rose for about five months. They met while she was on Dancing With the Stars.

As of right now, Dancing With the Stars hasn’t announced what pro dancers will be back again. It would be great if Val and Jenna are both there for the next season so the viewers can see how they are doing and maybe even get the chance to watch them dance together.

