Here’s What The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Will Actually Look Like

Following the Galaxy S8, Samsung fans are now eager to have a look at the Galaxy Note 8, which has high expectations to fulfill in terms of aesthetic. The good news is that photos of a dummy unit recently appeared, which is probably the closest fans will get to the real thing.

The dummy is consistent with the recent leaks, showing the yet again awkward placement of the fingerprint scanner next to dual cameras, along with the Infinity Display and a more square-ish form than that of the Galaxy S8. As expected, the phablet looks clean and sleek, which spells good tidings for the Note brand.

The images posted to Weibo, as reported by BGR, offer a look of the Galaxy Note 8 from different angles. In one of the pictures, the screen looks to be turned on, hinting that this is an actual unit. However, the report suggests that it may just be a photo instead.

With the S Pen port nowhere to be found, the chance that this is a functioning Galaxy Note 8 is low. The materials used in this dummy unit are high-end, giving that premium vibe. Still, fans are excited to see what the actual phablet will look and feel like.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Dummy) pic.twitter.com/jBIjzVDbB3 — TechDroider (@techdroider) August 17, 2017

The unit sports the color black, but we’ve also seen renders of a Galaxy Note 8 blue version leaked by notorious tipster Evan Blass.

Deep Sea Blue pic.twitter.com/rVBFplhtOC — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs Leaked

Underneath the shiny exterior is a set of powerful components. Previously, Inquisitr reported that the Galaxy Note 8 made its way to the benchmarking website Geekbench. This revealed what is inside the SM-950F version, such as an Exynos 8895 chip and a 6GB RAM.

Recently leaked promotional materials also gave away a bunch of information about the upcoming phablet. Most of it fans already know, like the IP68 water and dust resistance, iris scanner, and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Marketing Booklet Gets Leaked Confirming A Lot More Detailshttps://t.co/BCtG44Xpe7 pic.twitter.com/V1G5ZVStPo — PhoneRadar (@phoneradarblog) August 17, 2017

The pamphlet further explained how the S Pen can be used for easier note taking. GSM Arena reported that the tool can be used to quickly write a note while the screen is turned off. You can also write messages using the S Pen, which can be shared as GIFs.

Although we already know a lot about a device that hasn’t even been revealed yet, there are still tons of things to get excited about. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be officially unveiled on August 23, followed by a U.S. launch the next day.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]