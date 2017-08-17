‘Project Runway’: ‘Project Sammy’s Way’ Back, New ‘Makeup Challenge,’ ‘Project Rewind,’ And ‘Behind The Seams’

Fans of Project Runway 2017 should be thrilled to discover that their favorite fashion design show has one new Lifetime Television show and three new digital programs this sweet 16 season! The new shows include the Avon-sponsored Makeup Challenge, as well as Project Rewind and Behind The Seams. In addition, fan favorite Project Sammy’s Way is returning!

When can fans see the new Project Runway Season 16 programs?

According to Broadway World, Project Rewind is a new 13-episode series that will countdown the favorite moments in Project Runway‘s history. This show will begin on August 24 and air before each new episode of Project Runway on Lifetime. It will become available online on the Lifetime website and YouTube channel at 12 noon E.T. each Wednesday.

Behind The Seams is the new Project Runway digital show that will be available online on the Lifetime website and YouTube page on Saturdays at 1 p.m. E.T. each week. The 14-episode series stars Katie Sturino of 12ish Style.

The “size 12ish” blogger, who lives in a “size 2 world,” will give an exclusive behind-the-scenes view of what happens on the set of Project Runway, and promises some special guests!

Fans who always dreamed of achieving the identical, on-trend makeup looks as the fashion-forward Project Runway models walking the catwalk can now learn the makeup tricks on Project Runway Makeup Challenge.

The Avon-sponsored show features Christen Dominque, a popular YouTube star and freelance makeup artist. Christen “takes on” the makeup challenges “inspired” by the fashion designer’s looks each week. There will be a before and after look, as well as instructions on how to achieve the Avon makeup look at home.

Fans are also invited to participate and asked to submit videos of themselves taking on the very same Runway Beauty Challenges as Christen, as well as “weigh in” on her work. This 13-episode show begins on August 18, and will be available online on Fridays at 1 p.m. E.T. each week on the Lifetime website and YouTube channel.

We're backstage for the @projectrunway Season 16 premiere! Be sure to tune in TONIGHT on 8/7c on @lifetimetv! #AvonxProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/almAv68OZV — Avon (@AvonInsider) August 17, 2017

Fans of Sammy Samantha from last season’s hysterical Project Sammy’s Way will be happy to know that the show is returning for Season 2!

Comedian Lily Sullivan is reprising her role as the wacky designer, ready to creatively compete in the weekly challenges, using actual show footage in this weekly, scripted comedy short.

There is no word if the Mr. Robot star Carly Chaikin will reprise her role as Sammy’s identical sister, Tammy, on Project Sammy’s Way. The Inquisitr previously reported the names of all of the Season 16 guest judges, and the Suburgatory star will be judging this season. There is a potentially great opportunity for some extra Sammy and Tammy fun here!

There will be 14 episodes of Season 2 of Project Sammy’s Way, starting on August 20. The show will post on the Lifetime website and Lifetime YouTube channel on Sundays at 1 p.m. E.T. each week.

Podcast fans can also listen to a review of each episode of Project Runway Season 16 on the Official Project Runway Recap Podcast, featuring Danielle Savoy and Laura Reineke. The Lifetime podcast is posted on Friday, after each episode of Project Runway.

Join me as I guest judge on #ProjectRunway tonight at 8/7c on @lifetimetv to see which red carpet look I fall in love with! ???? pic.twitter.com/ol4VEaWhpo — om (@oliviamunn) August 17, 2017

The highly anticipated diversity theme of Project Runway Season 16 has received a lot of media and fan attention. Show stars, judge Heidi Klum, and mentor Tim Gunn have been heavily promoting this groundbreaking season. The huge twist is that the contestants must design for models of all shapes and sizes, from size 2 to size 22.

Most fashion designers are accustomed to creating garments for a size 0 fashion model. This twist is expected to create more drama and perhaps begin to influence a fashion industry that has long ignored a huge portion of potential customers by not creating or selling fashion-forward garments geared to women of all sizes.

We are just one hour away from the premiere of our sweet sixteen season!!!!!!!!! @heidiklum @ninagarcia @Zac_Posen pic.twitter.com/P3fn9rS2Pg — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) August 17, 2017

This season, not only will the designers be on the confessional, discussing their work and dissing fellow contestants, but the models will also have the opportunity to express their feelings about how they were treated by the designers on the confessional. This should add much more reality show drama.

Potentially adding even more drama, there will be twin designers competing against each other.

Can't wait to celebrate our Sweet 16 season with all of you tonight at 8/7c on @lifetimetv!!!!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/HvZZh6pLJF — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) August 17, 2017

Fans hope that some sensation fashion will be sprinkled into the mix!

Are you looking forward to the new Project Runway digital series? Are you a fan of Sammy Samantha from Project Sammy’s Way?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]