‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Rome Flynn Confirms His Exit As Zende Forrester, ‘B&B’ To Recast The Role?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Rome Flynn confirmed that he would exit as Zende Forrester on the CBS soap opera. Flynn revealed that it was his decision to walk away and he appreciated his fans for their continued support.

Rome Flynn dropped the bombshell that he decided to leave the Bold and the Beautiful during an Instagram live chat. His adoring fans weren’t sure if he was telling the truth, at first. Hours later, Soap Opera Digest confirmed that the actor’s exit from the B&B was indeed real.

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that many fans weren’t surprised by his departure. Since Zende married Nicole (Reign Edwards) several months ago, CBS hasn’t given him much a storyline. The showrunners had nothing to do with his character other than capitalizing on Nicole’s infertility issue. However, there’s only so much they can do with that storyline. Either Nicole gets pregnant, or they divorce after Zende pulls away from his beautiful young wife after she fails to give him a child.

Bold and the Beautiful tried to force the viewers to accept Zende, but it didn’t work. First, Zende and Nicole got married quickly. Then, they decided to have a baby immediately. Lastly, Zende expressed interest in designing and expected to be hired on Forrester’s elite team immediately. B&B fans felt it was too much, too soon.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers speculate that Reign Edwards, the actress who plays Nicole Avant, could be on her way out as well. Without Zende on the show, Nicole won’t have much of a storyline. Her recent storylines all centered around trying to get pregnant or having a baby for her sister, Maya (Karla Mosley).

The biggest question that fans have about his departure is how will Bold and the Beautiful write the stud off the show? He is in the middle of a few storylines with the main characters, so it seems to imply his exit storyline may result in an action-packed departure.

Do you think CBS will recast Zende Forrester? Do you think Reign Edwards will leave Bold and the Beautiful too? Share your opinion in the comments section below, and come back later for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and casting updates.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]