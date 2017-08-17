Peter Kraus Allegedly Reached Out To Rachel Lindsay After She Sent Him Home

Rachel Lindsay didn’t pick Peter Kraus at the end of The Bachelorette, and it turns out that he allegedly reached out to her after being turned down. Life & Style Magazine shared the details about what happened. This breakup has been called one of the worst in Bachelorette history.

An insider spoke out and shared that Peter Kraus reached out to Rachel Lindsay on Instagram. He sent her a direct message, but he never heard back from her. The source said that this message was thanking Rachel Lindsay for the experience that they had together on the show. He went on to tell her that he never meant to hurt her at all. The source said that he didn’t message her again and just waited to see her on the show again.

Rachel and Peter went head to head on After the Final Rose. This was the first time that they talked to each other at all after he left The Bachelorette and moved on. She went home from the show engaged to Bryan and never looked back. Rachel was really upset on the show and didn’t like it that Peter told her she was choosing a “mediocre” life with Bryan Abasolo. Peter wasn’t ready to propose and Bryan was, and it was obvious that this was part of why Peter thought he didn’t win the show.

The insider also shared that Rachel was really hurt by Peter and the way that things ended with them on the show. The source said that Peter is totally done reaching out to her. Now it is time for Peter to move on and for Rachel and Bryan to enjoy their lives together. Peter isn’t on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, but there have been a few rumors that he would be cast as The Bachelor. ABC hasn’t shared who their choice is going to be just yet.

