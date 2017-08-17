A Live-Action ‘Jetsons’ Reboot Will Predict What The World Will Be Like In 2118

A live-action pilot for the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon The Jetsons has been given the green light by ABC. Written by Family Guy and Will & Grace writer, Gary Janetti, this reboot will take place in the year 2118, but few other details have been made public. Fans of the original series may be hoping that the classic theme song of the original series that begins with the line “meet George Jetson,” will remain mostly intact. For many who watched the series as children, it’s nearly impossible to even think of the show without the show’s theme song playing in our heads.

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Jetsons reboot will be executive produced by Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke. No word yet on who will be cast in the show’s main roles, which include George Jetson, his boy Elroy, his daughter Judy, and Jane, his wife.

For many people, The Jetsons gave us our first childhood glimpses into a hypothetical future society in which we’d all be traveling in flying cars, living in houses high up in the sky, getting around town on conveyor belts way above the ground, and communicating with our friends via TV screens. George Jetson and his family also had a robot servant named Rosie, possibly the show’s most beloved character.

According to Screen Rant, The Jetsons predicted the future in a number of ways, from talking alarm clocks, to smart watches, drones, Roomba vacuum cleaners, video chats, our society’s obsession with gadgets, and the environmental devastation pollution is causing on the Earth’s surface.

It's hard to top a classic: The #TheJetsons debuted on ABC in 1962, ran for 24 episodes & returned in syndication in 1985 for 51 episodes. pic.twitter.com/nUbGUOUBIf — Sat Morning Cartoons (@millsbw) August 17, 2017

ABC orders live-action sitcom The Jetsons https://t.co/utokdEZPU9 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 17, 2017

It will be interesting to see how this reboot of The Jetsons envisions a society 100 years in the future. Some may say the jury is still out as to whether we will even make it that far, and a realistic glimpse into our future is necessarily going to have to address how some of our present existential threats will have been solved by 2118 or otherwise are not as serious as we presently think. One thing we can say for sure is that fans of the classic series will be expecting the reboot to deliver the goods. Remaking a classic is a tall order, and if The Jetsons fails to deliver, it will soon be just another relic of the past.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros./Getty Images]