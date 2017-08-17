‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Kevin Wants Maven Out Next, Mark And Elena Feel The Pressure, Live Feed Updates

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal Kevin Schlehuber wants to target Raven Walton and Matt Clines (Maven) during Week 8. He said that they need to get rid Maven because they aren’t winning any challenges or helping the alliance in any way, and they are dead weight. BB19 spoilers state that Paul Abrahamian’s plan was to keep Raven and Matt and to target Kevin for Week 8 eviction.

According to Joker Updates, Mark Jansen and Elena Davies are worried about their safety moving into Week 8. Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Elena feels confident that Cody Nickson will leave tonight (August 17) but can’t shake feeling like she may be the target moving into Week 8.

What Elena (and the rest of the Big Brother 19 cast) doesn’t know, tonight is the first double eviction of the summer. In addition to Cody’s eviction, one other person will leave the BB19 house.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Mark whispered to Elena that one of them need to win the HOH competition or they could be put on the block together. Mark’s hunch is right, too. Alex Ow suggested the next nominations should be Elena and Matt, one person from each alliance.

Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Kevin told Paul that Matt would be the best person to target next. He is tired of Matt and Raven and suggested Matt is the bigger threat.

What Kevin doesn’t know, Paul has been gunning for him all week. Paul has spent the past few days trying to get Alex and Jason Dent to turn on Kevin. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Alex doesn’t trust Kevin and thinks that he has been acting “pretty shady” lately.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that the house has been divided for a few weeks. Paul is in the center of a few side alliances, so he should survive a double eviction. It will be interesting to see how the BB19 houseguests react to the fast paced double eviction.

