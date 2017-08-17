Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Stabbed In The Back By Ex Brad Pitt And One Of Her Closest Friends

Chelsea Handler is reportedly getting back at Jennifer Aniston by teaming up with her ex-hubby Brad Pitt. Sources claim that Handler is working with Pitt on several new projects in an effort to make Aniston pay for abruptly ending their friendship.

According to Radar Online, an insider revealed that Handler was never angry with Pitt after he separated from Aniston. She also thought Angelina Jolie was to blame for his second divorce and reached out to the War Machine actor after her friendship with Aniston fell apart. Aniston parted ways with the comedian after she found out her bestie was leaking info about her relationship with Justin Theroux.

It now sounds like Handler and Pitt are stabbing Aniston in the back by teaming up on a new project with his Plan B production company. It isn’t clear what Handler and Pitt are working on, but a source claims that they have more than one project in mind. The insider also believes that fans might spot Pitt and Handler sharing lunch together in the near future.

That said, Life & Style Magazine reported that Handler and Aniston’s friendship is not a complete wreck. Handler recently admitted that she had a falling out with the actress back in 2015 and took responsibility for the feud. A source close to the situation, however, says that Jennifer Aniston and Handler are talking again and have revived a friendship.

“There has been no fight or feud. They don’t talk as much as they used to but they still have a friendship,” the insider revealed.

Handler isn’t the only one who has made amends with Aniston. Pitt reportedly apologized shortly after his divorce with Jolie and even sent birthday wishes to Aniston in February. The two parted ways back in 2005 amidst rumors that he was cheating on her with Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

An insider claims that Pitt apologized for breaking her heart and has become a completely different person after rehab and therapy. For her part, Aniston accepted the apology and told him to focus on his future so that they can both move on with their lives.

Pitt and Handler have not said anything about their rumored partnership. Pitt is currently in the middle of finalizing his divorce with Jolie while Aniston is happily married to Theroux.

Tell us! Whose side are you on – Chelsea Handler or Jennifer Aniston? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]