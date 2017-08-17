WWE News: CM Punk Shouldn’t Return To WWE, According To Former Heavyweight Champion

There has been a lot of WWE news and rumors with regards to a possible CM Punk return to WWE at some point. As of right now, Punk still seems uninterested in returning to World Wrestling Entertainment. However, the possibility still lingers and is usually a question tossed to current and former talent from the WWE. Just recently, one of those former talents, who is also a former heavyweight champion in professional wrestling, gave his thoughts on why Punk shouldn’t return to the WWE. That doesn’t mean he thinks Punk shouldn’t return to wrestling, though.

According to Still Real To Us, Bully Ray recently discussed several topics, including Ring of Honor and CM Punk’s return to professional wrestling. For the sake of context for TNA or WWE fans that don’t follow Ring of Honor, Bubba Ray Dudley (aka “Bully Ray” in TNA) just joined the ROH organization this year. He debuted at the Manhattan Mayhem VI show to make a save for The Briscoe Brothers and Bobby Fish as they were being attacked by the Bullet Club stable. He’s a multiple-time champion in the WWE, having won the tag team titles with his Kayfabe half- brother, D-Von (also known as Brother Devon and Devon) and has also held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice during his career.

As part of ROH now, Bubba said that maybe Punk needs to think about his possible return to wrestling in a certain way.

“…what is there for him to do at WWE? There’s really not much left, and he’s going to have to do it their way. So if he needs for his ego to work the last match at Wrestlemania, then great, but I think he’s worth so much more to the wrestling world by breathing life into the business by going back to a company like ROH. If he shows up in ROH, the entire wrestling world will be buzzing about in a positive way.”

Punk achieved the ECW Championship once, the WWE Heavyweight Championship three times, the WWE Championship twice, and the WWE Intercontinental Championship once. He’s also won Money in the Bank twice. However, he’s never won the Royal Rumble match or been the main event match at WrestleMania.

The former wrestling star made his official departure from WWE back in late January of 2014 and has since seemed uninterested in returning to the company. He embarked on a new journey into the world of mixed martial arts and competed in his first fight at UFC 203 last September. Punk came up on the losing side of things due to his opponent Mickey Gall putting him in the rear-naked choke in just the first round. He’s also made a debut of sorts on the MTV reality competition show The Challenge: Pros vs. Champs, where he was eliminated.

With Bubba Ray suggesting Punk has nothing left to accomplish, he, of course, mentioned part of why Punk supposedly left, aside from issues with health or treatment by WWE officials. The former five-time WWE Champion was upset over not being given the main event at WrestleMania and the way in which he was being booked. That history could change. With the right amount of money and the offer of that main event spot, he could very well decide to return to WWE. As a fun aside, there are numerous competitors listed with odds to win the 2018 Royal Rumble at the Irish sportsbook, Paddy Power, including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Hulk Hogan, and even, CM Punk. The former “Straightedge Society” leader has current odds of 50 to 1, which is tied with current stars in WWE including Chad Gable, Kurt Angle, Kofi Kingston, and Big Cass.

Bubba Ray Dudley makes a great point with his comments, though. If there’s one way to really “stick it to WWE” and perhaps boost Ring of Honor viewership more than ever, it would be the return of CM Punk to their wrestling program. He previously worked in the organization prior to WWE and won the ROH World Championship once and tag team titles twice with Colt Cabana. Bubba is most likely referring to the fact that the ROH program has new talent for Punk to star in matches with, or suggesting he could help be part of the Bullet Club. Multiple championship reigns might also be nice. Still, CM Punk has not given any recent indications of a return to the squared circle.

While CM Punk seems happy to be out of the WWE and enjoying his life away from professional wrestling, there’s always that “never say never” line with pro wrestlers who have broken bonds with their former employers. One has to wonder if Punk will ever decide he has a desire to make that return to one of the professional wrestling rings, though.

[Featured Image by WWE]