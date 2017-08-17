‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Head Writer Explains Joey Johnson’s Exit, James Lastovic Shares Farewell Message

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that next week, Joey Johnson will leave town. On Instagram, actor James Lastovic shared a farewell message about his departure. Also, new head writer Ron Carlivati explained why Joey’s exit storyline went the way that it did. Plus, is there a chance that Joey could return to Salem sometime in the future?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Joey will confess to Ava’s murder and go to prison. However, Twitter user @lysie1984 revealed that in Soap Opera Digest magazine, it says he leaves town. There is some confusion over where Joey is going. However, head writer Ron Carlivati explained to the publication that the young man has to pay the price for his crime. It was necessary to “salvage the character long-term.” That statement seems to confirm that he will face criminal consequences for taking someone’s life.

Carlivati also explained that he didn’t want to lose Joey, but the head writer didn’t feel that Ava’s murder was self-defense. In his eyes, it was cold-blooded murder. He added that it is a good story for the Johnson family. It is a crisis for Steve (Stephen Nichols) and his wife, as well as creating conflict between Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Tripp (Lucas Adams). Earlier this week, fans already saw some of that tension.

On Instagram, James Lastovic shared a message about his time on Days Of Our Lives. He expressed gratitude and appreciation for being able to work with Nichols and Evans. He also thanked DOOL and NBC for giving him such a wonderful opportunity.

On yesterday’s episode, Joey had a long talk with Kayla. He explained the reason he needed to confess to murdering Ava. Joey mentioned how she raised him to always do the right thing. After dealing with the emotional and physiological burden of killing someone, he couldn’t go on unless he took responsibility. Finally, Kayla seemed to understand that for Joey to heal and move forward, he had to deal with the consequences of his actions.

In a perfect world, the oven timer would go off, and my pizza rolls would be ready… A post shared by James Lastovic (@jameslastovic) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

What do you think of what Ron Carlivati said about Joey Johnson’s decision? Are you going to miss seeing James Lastovic on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]