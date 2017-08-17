‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For August 21-25: Victor Uses Faith, Victoria Wants Revenge, Tessa In Peril

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 21-25 reveal that the Newman in-fighting continues, Jack can’t help himself, Hilary crosses the wrong person, and Lily has a big decision to make. There are also four new faces making guest appearances next week on August 24 as the Abbotts reminisce about the not-so-good old days from their shared past. Here’s a look at what happens next week on Y&R. Also, note that it’s a new show on Monday, August 21. General Hospital is airing a re-run, but CBS is doing new episodes of its soaps.

Victoria Takes On Hilary – Victor Finds An Ally

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) can’t seem to catch a break lately. She’s got some lingering issues with her brain, her business is struggling, and Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) aired Victoria’s spat with shady one night stand Benjamin Hochman (Ben Hermes) on GC Buzz’s The Hilary Hour. Victoria has had enough, and Y&R spoilers from Soap Central say she decides to fight back against the mean-spirited gossip maven. What will Victoria do to punish Hilary?

The Young and the Restless spoilers promise Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) gets his hands dirty to punish Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Victor derails a furniture shipment to Chelsea Newman’s (Melissa Claire Egan) apartment meant for Faith’s new room. Then Victor heads to see Faith at camp to spill the beans about Nick moving in with Chelsea. Victor encourages Faith’s frustration, and she becomes his secret ally when Faith doesn’t tell her dad or his new girlfriend that Victor saw her and blabbed the news.

Baby Mama Drama In Genoa City

Chelsea is glad that Nick and the kids are moving in, but is a little put out that the motivation behind the move-in was Victor kicking Nick to the curb. Still, Chelsea is excited to have them all under the same roof as one happy family, but she’s still feeling lingering guilt about the Christian paternity secret. On August 22, Y&R spoilers reveal that Chelsea comes clean to Nick, but it’s doubtful it’s about his son’s biological father. More that likely it’s about her concerns that their co-habitation was forced rather than organic.

In other baby news, Young and the Restless spoilers say Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) gets concerning news from her OB/GYN. There’s a risk for a genetic complication with her pregnancy, and both she and Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) must be tested to see if they carry the trait. Many Y&R fans hope that Cane isn’t the father. This genetic testing should positively prove the baby’s paternity one way or another. Will Cane finally catch a break and discover the kid is not his?

Abbot Antics

New Y&R spoilers predict that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) opens up to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) about her past. On Thursday, August 24, there are four guest spots to play the Abbotts from back in the day. Young Dina is played by Cathy Marks and young John Abbott is performed by Jonathan Stoddard, who fans saw this week. Young Ashley is portrayed by McJayla Dunne, as we’ve seen before, and teen Jack is played by Graham Taylor. These memories are important because Dina will begin losing them soon with her Alzheimer’s.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) has an opportunity fall into his lap next week. Since Billy had a pleasant run-in with Dina this week, maybe next week he can get the former media mogul to invest some capital in Brash & Sassy. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) talks with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) and tells her to play dirty to keep Billy by her side. Phyllis is tired of Jack’s antics and is ready to take a step back from her ex-husband and his many vendettas.

Lily Makes A Choice, Nikki Is Annoyed, Tessa Makes A Move

The latest Y&R spoilers say Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) faces a dilemma. She sees Cane and Juliet bonding over their baby problems, and she’s tempted by Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood), who gave her a passionate kiss and invited her to move to New York City with him. Lily doesn’t want to uproot the twins after all the recent stress and is unsure of whether her marriage can be healed. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) speaks up about Victor’s antics of kicking Nick out of the ranch.

Victor doesn’t want to hear from Nikki; he’s busy with revenge, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers. Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) is desperate to save her sister, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), and makes a big move. Tessa is playing with fire and puts herself at risk. There’s still the question of how shady Zack (Ryan Ashton) and his “dating” app tie into the GC human trafficking ring. It’s obvious Zack knows more than he’s letting on and has a painful history with Tessa.

