‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Unexpected Death Shakes Salem, Brady Black Reveals Huge Secret To Victor Kiriakis

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21 tease that an unexpected death will shake Salem. Also, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) reveals a huge secret to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). What else is going to happen next week on the long-running series?

DOOL spoilers are ahead.

According to Carolyn Topol Talk, Brady Black will let Victor in on a huge secret. The details were not revealed, but does this have something to do with Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) or Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan)? Brady’s main storyline right now is wanting to Eric arrested for Deimos’ murder. Will he come across new information that proves someone else is responsible?

The identity of the real killer is supposed to be revealed in the next two weeks. Fans suspect Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) might have killed him. However, Ron Carlivati hinted to Soap Opera Digest in a few different interviews that it is somebody people won’t expect. Executive producer Ken Corday also said months ago that the motive would be surprising.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that one character will die in Salem. However, who could be leaving and what will be the cause of their death? Fans are speculating that it might be Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild). It is rumored that the end of her run is coming up quickly. Death would be one way of having her character exit and making sure she never bothered Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne (Judi Evans) again. However, her death would not really shake the town. Those that know Anjelica are not exactly on good terms with her.

Other theories about the DOOL death include one of the doppelgangers. Could Bonnie Lockhart or Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) be killed off? It would provide an ending to at least one of the impersonation storylines. However, there is a rumor that when Dr. Rolf (William Utay) returns, there might be a romance between him and Hattie. However, that is just a rumor and has not been confirmed.

Speaking of Dr. Rolf, his storyline will include bringing the dead back to life. In the Daytime Royalty Online forums, viewers are wondering if the unexpected death will tie into his return. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Central reveal that there will be more than one dead character coming back to Salem. So, if head writer Ron Carlivati is brave enough to kill off a major character, then there might be plans to bring them back when the DiMera doctor rolls into town.

Other DOOL theories include Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), who had fled Salem. The only problem with this speculation is that the actor said Dario could come back one day. If the writers left an opening for a return, then it wouldn’t make sense to have him turn up dead.

Then, there is Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears). People aren’t quite sure what to think of him. At times, he seems like a “by-the-book” type of guy. Then, there are other times he had a villainous streak to him. Raines is a recurring character, but he isn’t considered a major player. So, his death would be unexpected and shocking, but it wouldn’t be someone that fans would cry over, either.

Who do you think will have an unexpected death on DOOL? What is Brady Black’s huge secret on Days Of Our Lives?

