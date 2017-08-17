Driss El Oukabir Soprano Facebook Photos: 50 Screenshots Of Deleted Facebook Page Of Barcelona Van Driver?

Driss Oukabir Soprano is being named as at least one of the men who attacked others in Barcelona, and now attention is being brought to Driss’ Facebook photos. Some of those photos appear to have been uploaded to a fake Facebook account named Driss Oukabir Soprano, with the most recent Facebook status update claiming “blood or freedom” on that Facebook page. However, even as that account purports to show photos of Oukabir and is gathering plenty of heated and angry comments from Facebook users, other Facebook users are calling the account a fake one that has uploaded photos of the real Driss. The URL of that fake Facebook page contained the name “Ayman.Arifi” instead of Driss Oukabir Soprano, and was also promptly shut down, just like the real Driss’ Facebook page was shut down.

Nevertheless, Spanish media has pegged the name of the man who rented the van used in the Barcelona terror attack as Oukabir, and the below Latest Breaking News account alleges to have taken 50 screenshot photos of Driss’ Facebook page prior to the Facebook page being deleted by Facebook. The below video allegedly shows Driss Oukabir being arrested by Spanish police after the Barcelona terror suspect was taken into custody. However, according to Heavy, there is confusion over whether the “Driss Oukabir Soprano” Facebook photos being spread around are the real attacker or a case of stolen identity. As reported by The Guardian, Driss told police his papers had been stolen and that he had nothing to do with the van attack, but the publication also reports that Driss has a criminal history involving a warrant for his arrest over allegations of domestic abuse.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the death toll stands at 12, with at least 80 people having been wounded in the van attack. Driss is believed to be the man who may have driven the van that he rented as a weapon to take down pedestrians on the sidewalk on Thursday, August 17. The white van had blue writing, and it jumped the curb within Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district. He used the popular summer tourist area as a place to harm visitors and residents.

Barcelona The Mossos arrested Manlleu Driss El Ouakbir pic.twitter.com/BuwPmZhMvS — fabian ciobanu (@fabritio222) August 17, 2017

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. Now the hashtag #DrissOukabir is a popular one on Twitter, and people are digging into his Facebook page for more clues to his beliefs. According to the below-alleged screenshot of Driss’ Facebook page, Oukabir changed his cover photo on August 15, with the account claiming Soprano had an interest in “Civil Guard opposition.”

P2. continues..#DrissOukabir

disguised intention. Changed profile page on https://t.co/89iB77tDL7 sunny beach on 15th August.miniscoop. pic.twitter.com/SyBCIZChEB — LATEST BREAKING NEWS (@TrumpPotus_45) August 17, 2017

