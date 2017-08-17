‘LPBW’ Star Jeremy Roloff Opens Up About Stress, Anxiety, A 38-Week Pregnant Audrey And Home Remodeling

With Audrey Roloff due to give birth anytime now, Jeremy Roloff is putting the pedal to the metal. Working on the ongoing renovations at their newly-purchased home with his younger brother Jacob, the reality TV star has dedicated himself to ensuring that his wife and upcoming daughter would have a beautiful place to live. As stated in Jeremy’s latest post on the @Beating50Percent Instagram page, however, all the work and challenges of the past few weeks have been quite taxing on him and his marriage.
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff both update the @Beating50Percent Instagram account, a dedicated page where the pair offers advice and encouragement to other couples. Recently, however, the LPBW stars’ posts on @Beating50Percent seem to tease that Jeremy and Audrey have been experiencing some significant bumps on their journey as a married couple.
In the most recent update on the marriage advice page, Jeremy opened up to his social media followers about the stress and anxiety that have been plaguing him and his wife over the past week. In the caption of his latest photo for @Beating50Percent, Jeremy dubbed the past week as a “crazy” time; one that has taken a toll on both him and Audrey Roloff, who is now 38 weeks pregnant.
“We’ve been living in our new home for a week now! I’ve been doing a TON of projects to finish up the remodel, and Auj is 38 weeks pregnant! What a crazy time. Sometimes things that should be nothing but fun can turn to stress and anxiety, definitely something we have experienced through this process.”
Hey guys! Phew, here we are in #Beating50Percent headquarters – finally getting it un-boxed and set up! We've been living in our new home for a week now!???????? I've been doing a TON of projects to finish up the remodel and Auj is 38 weeks pregnant! What a crazy time. Sometimes things that should be nothing but fun can turn to stress and anxiety, definitely something we have experienced through this process. Have any of you ever endured a remodel? Or maybe some other large undertaking that has put strain on your marriage? What have you learned about dealing with stress that's helped? Please share! We would love for the comments to be a place where people can go for encouragement, advice, and insight. Can't wait to read your thoughts! #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff might have a great dynamic together, but the reality TV stars are still just like any other married couple out there. While the pair never really stated things outright, their recent social media activity all but suggests that Jer and Auj had been going through some struggles as of late.
Just recently, Audrey posted an update on her Instagram page referencing her lack of gentleness. A few days ago, the @Beating50Percent page focused on pride and how it adversely affects relationships. With this in mind, many LPBW fans are speculating that the couple is likely experiencing a huge reality check, thanks to the combined anxiety of moving into a new place and dealing with the impending birth of a child.
Audrey Roloff has revealed that her due date is set for August 31. While the date is still more than a week away, however, there is a good chance that the Little People, Big World star might end up giving birth before the 31st. Before this happens, Jeremy Roloff would need to channel his energies into ensuring that his growing family would live and go home to a beautiful, well-built house.
I've been learning a lot from @jeremyroloff about gentleness. He is not quick to lash out, react, or demand. He is kind, patience, and gentle. Me on the other hand… gentleness is not one of my strengths???? It's not natural for me to live "with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” Ephesians 4:1-2 I have to remind myself of this verse often and the Lord is constantly convicting to demonstrate MORE gentleness. Especially in my marriage, I so often fall into the trap of wanting to be right, more than striving to bear fruit. I'm often guilty of wanting to prove a point, more than desiring to promote unity. And I don't think I'm the only one who needs this reminder… So many of our marriages, families, churches, and friendships today are not displaying gentleness. And with all the hurt and brokenness abouding in our world, we need more people who are gentle. Gentleness is a result of self-control. It’s not reactionary, it’s a thoughtful and considerate response. Gentleness meets people where they are at, rather than yanking them with impatient persistence to where you stand. We are called to speak the truth with gentleness and respect. "People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” – Theodore Roosevelt Be MORE gentle this week. #alwaysmore #alwaysmoredevotionals #alwaysmoregentleness #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff star in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]