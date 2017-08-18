Footage Surfaces of Violence At Charlottesville Rally

Tragedy struck the city of Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday when a car ran into dozens of counter-protesters at a “Unite the Right” rally. Most tragically, Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old legal assistant, was killed. The country’s already tense political atmosphere has been exacerbated by the violence.

Since the incident, multiple videos have surfaced online of the moment the Dodge Charger plowed into the crowd.

Because of the graphic nature of this footage, the Inquisitr will only provide links to the videos.

In this close-up video, you can see the proximity of the crowd to the cars inching down the road. The cars are bumper-to-bumper when the white one is rear-ended by a silver Dodge Charger. You can clearly see a woman thrown from the impact of the crash onto the white car in front of the Dodge Charger. If you look closely, you can see another woman roll off the hood of Charger. At the end of the video, the car speeds away in reverse.

This video is from the Rebel Media’s journalist Faith Goldy. She was nearby when the attack happened. You can more clearly see the women on the top of the cars in this video. It also shows the panic and aftermath after the Dodge sped away.

Here’s a video of the attack from another angle. Although the other videos show street jam-packed with cars and people, this one shows an almost empty street. The Charger drives past, and the camera follows it to the scene. At 0:03 seconds, a member of the crowd hits the car. People are debating why this happened. Some believe that protesters were attacking the car with bats and clubs while others say that it’s just a jacket, and he hit the car because it was driving too fast. Afterwards, you can see the damage from the front end of the Charger when it speeds away in reverse.

Here’s another angle from the rear. The camera pans suddenly, and you can see people struck by the vehicle lying on the floor.

This video from TMZ.com shows a rear, close-up view of the car hitting counter-protesters at the rally. You can clearly see several people plowed through by the car. They struggle to rise after being knocked over.

The Charger is quickly swarmed with men wielding bats. If you look closely, you can see the rear window break and one man stuck on the back of the Charger as it quickly reverses. He’s caught between the Dodge Charger and the parked pick-up truck before falling off.

This last video is drone footage from NBC.com. You can’t clearly see the Charger or the site of the impact. However, you can see the scene of the crime. You can see the crowd’s behavior. People are swarming in the intersection. During the crash, people are knocked over by the red van. It’s believed that Heather Heyer was hit by the red van, but the investigation is ongoing.

While millions of people have watched the media’s coverage of the Charlottesville car attack, most videos of the actual attack have less than 100,000 views. It needs to be said that this was an unequivocal tragedy and to remember that Heather Heyer died. The videos are shared because it’s important for Americans to use primary sources for news.

[Featured Image by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images]